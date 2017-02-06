Cheshire cops to feature on Channel 5's Police Interceptors Specials

Cheshire Police will be on television on Monday evening as a Police Interceptors Special follows the constabulary tackling drug crime.

Police Interceptors Specials, on Channel 5, follows the elite teams of cops who live to fight crime.

In this special episode, presenters Ortis Deley and Rick Edwards are granted unlimited access to the toughest law enforcers. Cameras are with the officers 24/7 as they tackle the criminals prepared to smash and grab to get what they want.

Steve Griffiths, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Operations Team, said: “Our Interceptor team have been operating professionally with a high level of skill for a number of years, and this work will now be highlighted in the Channel 5 show.

“We work every day to target criminals and bring them to justice and now the public will be able to see how we go about this work and what is involved in the job.”

In this episode Ortis joins the Cheshire interceptors on a drugs operation, Rick finds himself on a high speed pursuit after a runaway driver and Durham’s Kev Salter uncovers a treasure trove of stolen motors.

Police Interceptors Specials will be aired on Channel 5 on Monday, 6 February at 8pm.

The new Police Interceptors series, which will follow the Cheshire team for 12 episodes, will be aired next month.