Chester business leaders discuss challenges and opportunities after EU vote with MP

The shadow secretary for leaving the European Union met with Chester business leaders on Friday to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Sir Kier Starmer, who is Labour’s spokesman on Brexit, gave a speech at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and took questions from the city’s business leaders about how the UK will leave the EU.

Sir Kier told business leaders that he was not expecting a trade deal with the EU until “at least” 2021-22 after the UK leaves the EU.

He said that there were four main areas which businesses across the country had been concerned about when they spoke to him – future trading arrangement, tariff free access, impediment free access and regulatory alignment.

He said: “When I started I thought tariff free access would be the number one concern but it was not. It is the regulatory alignment. It is businesses who have to comply with EU regulations to sell into the EU. They do not want two sets of regulations moving forward.”

Sir Kier said that there was a “problem of accountability” in the Government and that Labour would push to have a Parliamentary vote on the deal that is brought back from Brussels when negotiations finish.

He said that “all of the focus has been on trade” and not enough on how the Article 50 negotiations would go saying that there would need to be a “great repeal bill” at the end of the process to decide which parts of EU law are kept.

Speaking to the Leader after a private Q&A session with businesses Sir Kier said: “Most businesses in Chester, quite sensibly, run a risk register to look and gauge the risks ahead and one of the points made today was that the Government need to be running something similar about what comes after Article 50.

”There is of course anxiety about the uncertainty and that came through today.

“In the end their concerns boiled down to; can we continue to have tariff-free access? Can we continue to have a good deal for services as well as goods? We are subject to regulations when doing business but not EU regulations, can we make sure those are similar?

“Both finance and manufacturing sectors were worried about whether new immigration laws would affect their business. They were concerned that if freedom of movement was ended, they wouldn’t have access to workers in the way they do now.

“That and trade were their central concerns.”

City of Chester MP Chris Matheson organised the event.

He said that despite campaigning for ‘Remain’, his priority now was to get the best deal for Chester.

He said: “Individual deals with companies or sector deals are not the way forward.

“Chester works well as an economy because we are balanced so well.

“We have manufacturing, financial services, other service companies, the university, everything works together and a deal which benefits one sector and not the other will damage the whole city.”

Mr Matheson said that he was “rather doubtful about free movement” as it “drove down wages across the sector” but said it was still important that firms could hire from abroad.

When asked if he saw any benefit to Brexit yet, he said “at the moment I’m really not quite sure” and warned that jobs may be lost in the financial services sector locally.

He said: “A lot of the jobs which are likely to move out of the City of London in the first instance will be around capital markets rather than consumer markets. But once they go, you will lose that critical mass of expertise in financial services which will hit other parts of the country, particularly Chester.

“Long term there will be a threat but I think we will be able to deal with it because we have such a great workforce here and I will be going out to sell Chester.

“Our businesses are strong and adaptable and my job is to make things as easy as possible for them. I’m going to try and be optimistic but at the moment it is hard because everything is chaotic and the next few years are very uncertain.”