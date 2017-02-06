LGBT exhibition at the Grosvenor Museum displays ‘Pride in the Past’

AN exhibition celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) history in Cheshire has opened at the Grosvenor Museum.

Pride in the Past has opened at the museum to celebrate LGBT history month.

It has been 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality and to mark this Chester Pride have partnered with Big Heritage to put on the exhibition that uncovers the hidden LGBT history of Cheshire.

The Pride in the Past exhibition tells the LGBT story of Cheshire, right from the Romans arriving at Chester in AD79 through to the modern day. The exhibition, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, brings together artefacts and historic records, found in the Grosvenor Museum and Cheshire Record Office, with modern items, donated by Chester Pride, and oral history interviews with LGBT people who live and work in Cheshire.

The exhibition is split into two parts, the history from Roman times up to 1885 will be shown at the Grosvenor Museum, and the history since 1885 will be on display at Chester Indoor Market.

The Pride in the Past exhibition runs through February until Saturday February 25.

The Grosvenor Museum is open from 10.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, then 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

Chester Indoor Market, located inside the Forum shopping centre, is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 5pm.