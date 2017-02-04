Urgent measures needed at road junction near Frodsham ‘before it’s too late’

URGENT safety improvements are needed at a busy junction, say campaigners.

James Hutchinson, a barman at the Vale Royal Abbey Arms pub on the corner of the A556/Station Road crossroads in Oakmere, said: “Enough is enough.”

The 20-year-old has started a petition to urge Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) to introduce new safety measures and has already amassed more than 500 signatures.

Council chiefs have told the Standard they are aware safety needs to be improved and are “planning to implement a scheme”.

Mr Hutchinson, of Bellemonte Road, Frodsham, said he knew of several recent collisions or near-misses at the crossroads, which is a regular talking point.

“We've had people being cut out of their cars and airlifted to hospital. It’s like we’ve got the emergency services on speed dial it happens so often,” he said.

“It’s only a matter of time before something really serious happens. I thought enough is enough and started the petition.

“It’s about time we do something about it, before it’s too late.”

He added: “It needs something to slow the traffic down, and a lot of the crashes seem to be caused by impatience, poor visibility and speeding. It needs a roundabout or traffic lights in my opinion.

“People can’t see what’s coming and just floor it and hope for the best. It’s a stressful junction to use.”

Last year there were at least three recorded collisions at the junction.

National website CrashMap, which analyses road casualty data from across the country, suggests there were nine incidents from 2012 to 2015.

It is understood the issue of road safety and Mr Hutchinson’s petition is set to be discussed at a meeting of Delamere and Oakmere Parish Council on Monday, February 13.

His petition, which aims to achieve 1,000 signatures, states: “The A556/ Station road junction is in need of immediate modification.

“There have been seven incidents at this junction in the past two months. This is petition is to raise awareness and get support for new infrastructure to be put in place.”

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment at CWaC, said: “We recognise there is a need for safety improvements at this junction and we are currently planning to implement a scheme.”

To view the petition search for ‘Improvements to the A556/ Station Road junction in Oakmere’ at www.change.org