Investigation as Peter Rabbit straw sculpture is destroyed by fire at Cheshire ice cream parlour

An investigation has been launched after a popular straw sculpture at a Cheshire ice cream parlour was destroyed in a fire.

A 40ft high sculpture of Peter Rabbit was destroyed in a fire on Thursday night at the Snugbury’s Ice Cream Parlour near Nantwich.

Fire crews attended the blaze, on Chester Road, Hurleston, at 5.41pm last night and extinguished it using a hose reel jet.

A statement from Snugbury’s confirmed that it had been set fire deliberately.

It read: “We are very sad to confirm Peter was set-alight last night by an arsonist at 5.30pm.

”Thank you all – we are truly overwhlemed by all the support from everyone far and wide in the last few hours. It’s wonderful to see that Peter Rabbit was loved by so many. We certainly won’t let this stop us!”

Snugbury’s are well known for their straw sculptures and in the past have had a cowboy on horseback, a dalek, a meerkat, Big Ben and an Olympic cyclist.