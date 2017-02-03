Two men threaten staff with knife during Neston story robbery

TWO men – one wearing a ‘Scream’ horror film mask and brandishing a knife – robbed a store in Neston.

Detectives have released CCTV images of the pair and are urging anyone with information on their identity and whereabouts to contact them.

The two men entered Drake Stores on Drake Road on Tuesday, January 24, at 4.55pm before approaching and threatening a member of staff with a knife.

One man grabbed the till and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes from behind the counter, placing them into a plastic bag before fleeing the scene.

One of the men is described as around 5’11” tall, of slim build and wearing a ‘Scream’ mask. The other man is described as black around 5’ 8” tall and of stocky build.

Detective Sergeant Rob Grantham said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Drake Road area at the time the incident took place and believes they may have seen the two men or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 670 of 24 January.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.