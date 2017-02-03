Jubilant Chester girl Erin Cross rings bell to signal victory in fight for her life

A SMILEY schoolgirl from Chester rang a hospital bell signalling the end of her long journey battling leukaemia.

Erin Cross, aged six, has now returned to her home in Upton with parents Ant and Sarah after a successful stem cell transplant at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The brave youngster rang the ‘end of treatment bell’ on the bone marrow unit on Wednesday, surrounded by delighted doctors and nurses.

Sarah said yesterday: “It was amazing to ring that bell! We hope and pray that Erin will no longer receive any more treatment. Everything has been done to cure her for good this time.”

Originally diagnosed in 2012, Erin bravely fought off her cancer, only for it to return with a vengeance in March last year.

The disease would not react to traditional chemotherapy and doctors agreed her only hope of blasting the leukaemia cells into remission was a new kind of treatment called Car T-Cell Therapy.

A Car T Cell trial opened at Great Ormond Steet Hospital in London but it was restricted to just one child a month, so Erin's only chance was to head to Seattle Children's Hospital in the US for the pioneering treatment.

Erin's army of fans from Chester and around the world then rallied together to raise £150,000 in a matter of days to pay for the treatment, and the Cross family were soon on a transatlantic flight.

They then endured a rollercoaster ride last summer as Erin struggled with the punishing side-effects of the new therapy.

At one point she suffered a major seizure and stopped breathing, before medics saved her life.

But the therapy worked and on September 21 last year Erin was declared to be in remission, paving the way for a stem cell transplant in Manchester on December 28.

Yesterday, Sarah told the 15,000 followers of the ‘All About Erin’ Facebook page that it was “amazing” to finally be at home with their daughter.

She said: “Erin rang the End Of Treatment bell today at Manchester Children's Hospital surrounded by the lovely team on the bone marrow unit. It's hard to describe how we feel. We’re overjoyed and immensely happy Erin has got to this point but we know we still have a long way to go.

“Erin rang the bell today after undergoing treatment since March 23 last year which has involved extremely intensive chemotherapy, CAR T-cell therapy in Seattle, then finally a stem cell transplant which we hope will stop the leukaemia returning.”

She added: “The next steps are all about helping Erin to recover from her transplant. It will take a long time and a lot of medications to prevent rejection and infection. We’ll be monitoring her symptoms from the brain damage she received from her seizure and stroke.

“She’is still in semi-isolation and it will be a some time before her life returns to normal – but it's just amazing to be at home and to enjoy home comforts.”

People have been quick to congratulate the family. One woman summed up the general sentiment when she wrote: “This is truly wonderful news! Well done Erin you absolute star. Next step hopefully school and everything a girl your age should be doing. You are an inspiration sweetie. XX”