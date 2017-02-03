Shoplifter claims he was dazzled by ‘Vegas-style’ lights and stole perfume from Chester store

A man stole perfume from a Chester store after being dazzled by lights that were “like Vegas”, a court heard.

James Anthony McDermott, 30, admitted, at Chester Magistrates Court, stealing three bottles of perfume and a bottle of water from Boots in Foregate Street on January 18.

Prosecutor Rob Youds told the court that McDermott was detained by security staff at the store after they saw him on CCTV put the items into bag, which were valued at £304.69, and attempt to walk out without paying.

In an interview with the police, he said he had come to Chester for a change of scene and went to Boots looking for a gift for his girlfriend.

He said that when he went in, the lights “were like Vegas” and he went and “did something stupid”.

Mr Youds said that McDermott, of Stokesley Avenue, Kirkby, had four previous convictions for five offences but none were for shoplifting.

Defending himself McDermott told the court: “It was just stupidity”.

He said: “I saw something I wanted and I took it. I’m sorry. It was a stupid mistake.

“It was something that I’ve never done and have no intention of doing again.”

Magistrates gave him an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £105.