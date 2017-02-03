People in Chester are being encouraged to sign up for ‘nature’s gym’

FORGET pounding the treadmill in gyms – nature offers a better experience for free.

This is the message behind a new study encouraging people to take part in activities from green gyms to buggy walks and Nordic walking in Chester.

The Nature4Health project aims to use nature to help people give their minds and bodies a boost.

It is a three-year project funded by The Big Lottery’s Reaching Communities Programme to tackle health inequalities in communities.

In Chester, the project is based at the Countess of Chester Country Park and has back-up funding by both Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

People are encouraged to come along to a variety of classes for 12 weeks, after which their self-assessment health forms will be analysed by the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University.

Alistair Cook, senior project officer for the Health for Life project, which is part of Nature4Health, said the events were a big success and encouraged even more people to take part.

Besides the health benefits, the green gym classes help maintain the country park.

For more information visit www.thelandtrust.org.uk or www.tcv.org.uk