House of Fraser and Crowne Plaza hotel and spa are on the way to Chester

HOUSE of Fraser and a four-star Crowne Plaza hotel and spa are coming to Chester as part of the Northgate development in the city centre.

House of Fraser, the UK and Ireland’s premium department store brand, has signed an agreement to open a new 100,000 sq ft store which will offer customers an exceptional shopping environment as well as bringing desirable brands and fashion labels to the city.

The new store is being designed to a high specification and will provide a superior shopping and leisure experience with its large health and beauty department and a rooftop restaurant with views over Chester’s historic racecourse.

An agreement has also been signed with the owners of the Crowne Plaza hotel to relocate to a new four-star Crowne Plaza within the Chester Northgate development. The new 167-bed hotel will also feature a rooftop restaurant and will include both a spa and a 600-capacity conference facility – which will be the biggest conference facility in the city.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is spearheading the revitalisation of the city centre’s north-west quadrant and the Council’s soon-to-open cultural centre and bus interchange developments are already paving the way. As well as the department store and hotel, Chester Northgate will provide a six-screen Picturehouse cinema, around 70 stores, cafés and restaurants, more than 70 homes, and the city’s largest car park.