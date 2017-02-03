Chester FC: Jon McCarthy expecting a tough trip to Dagenham and Redbridge

JON McCARTHY accepts Chester will have to be at their very best if they are to claim a shock win at Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Blues won just once in their past six outings and are now nine points off the play-off places, while the fourth-placed Daggers have won their past three matches to haul themselves back into the National League title race.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Victoria Road, Blues boss McCarthy admits it may require a repeat of his side’s ‘outstanding’ 3-0 win over Dagenham back in August if they are to reap any reward from the long trip to East London.

On the home victory against John Still side, McCarthy said: “I wouldn’t say we demolished them but we had really good moments. Durrell and Shaw scored outstanding goals, two bits of real quality.

“They’re a good quality side, but we’re a team that’s capable of doing that and that must worry the likes of Dagenham and all the other teams in the league.

“We were on such a high here that it was an outstanding result. Now we need to go there and deal with them in their own back yard. Their best form is away from home, they’ve only won seven of their 14 home games, so there’s something about them that makes if more difficult at home. Tactically we’ll be right and we can cause them some problems.

“We have people who can produce those moments and that’s exciting for our fans. They also know we can be really solid when we’re on top of our game.

“Dagenham are in a rich vein of form. I couldn’t have more respect for any manager in this division than John Still.

“When he came here at the beginning of the season, he came to see me and there was no arrogance, no cleverness about him, he was just a genuinely nice man and afterwards he came and had a drink with us.

“The longevity of what he’s done and then what he’s done this season, there’s a lot of change there, and he’s got them back on the climb and a significance force so I really respect that. I’d love to pick his brains one afternoon because I’d learn a lot.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Dover Athletic, McCarthy added: “It was a good performance, it could definitely have gone our way.

“That was really pleasing but I am frustrated. There were key things that went against us. I spoke to the referee afterwards, he was great and really open. He made mistakes, we made mistakes. It’s lingered a little but we move on.

“We’ll take all the credit when it goes right, and I’ll take all the responsibility when we lose.”

Chester rejected bids for in-demand duo James Alabi and Sam Hughes during the transfer window and McCarthy revealed he was delighted how the Blues’ board and chief executive Mark Maguire had backed up his desire to keep hold of his current first-team squad.

“I’m really pleased with our board, as there’s been some threats for our players to go,” he explained. “The board have been under pressure financially to take some money and I get that and there would’ve been no complaints from me.

“But it’s a massive compliment to the excitement around the place that we’ve kept hold of our players. It improves the perception of the club. There’s no love-in with me and Mark Maguire, it’s a very professional relationship, but I ask to keep those players and that we can improve their value.

“Mark brings a real clear balanced argument to it and he understands the process. So I know the decisions he makes will be the right ones for us.

“The fans want to see more from James and Sam before they have to go. It’s the same with Durrell and Astles and the rest of this team. We’ll get more for these players in the long run.

“I’m delighted to keep all of this outstanding group, their unity and togetherness has been key. They understand the culture they’ve created. I’m excited to see if they can grow a little bit more now.

“This can be a team that competes for a play-off position. I know we’ve got some tough games coming up, and this next game may be where I see our squad size makes it harder for us with tiredness and injuries. But I’ll know after the next 16 games how far away we are.”