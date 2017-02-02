Chester FC: Ryan Astles eyes back-to-back victories

RYAN ASTLES believes Chester should be aiming to collect maximum points from their next two matches.

The Blues head to Victoria Road on Saturday to face in-form Dagenham and Redbridge, who have won their past three games to move into fourth spot, before hosting Gateshead the following weekend in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Having won just once in their past six matches, centre-half Astles admits the Blues’ squad are ‘disappointed’ by how results have gone recently but feels six points out of a possible six would haul them back into the play-off race.

“The lads are all disappointed but we’ve got 16 games left now and we’ve got to start turning things around and move back up that table,” said the 22-year-old, who has welcomed the news that in demand duo Sam Hughes and James Alabi will remain with the Blues until at least the end of the season.

“If we go on a decent run, we’ll soon start catching those teams in and around us. We want to play the teams above us as that’s the way we’ll catch them.

“If we can pick up six points from Dagenham and Gateshead, it puts us right back in the mix.

“It’s good for the club to keep hold of the likes of Sam and James. They’ll go on in their careers and if a move comes off for them eventually, then it’s great for them and great for the club as it proves how well we’ve done this season. But it’s great to keep hold of them because of the team spirit we have here at the club.”

Astles was frustrated with last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Dover Athletic, where victory would have reduced Chester’s gap to the top five to just three points.

“We played well so it’s a frustrating one for us,” he added. “A few decisions went against us but we had chances we should have taken as well, and we had opportunities to go on and score more goals.

“On a different day maybe we would have scored one or two more and won the game.

“It’s a tough one for the referees, obviously he didn’t think it was a second yellow card. We have to play on regardless and he’s punished us but on another day he’s probably not on the pitch any longer.”