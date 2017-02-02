Police warning after thieves target lorries parked on lay-bys near Chester

FUEL thieves have been targeting lorries parked on lay-bys near Chester.

Police are urging HGV drivers to be “extra safe and secure” when parking their vehicles following a spate of thefts.

In recent days officers have received numerous reports of diesel fuel being stolen from HGVs parked along the A55 in the city.

Police are encouraging drivers to be vigilant and ensure they park in well-lit areas and stay away from isolated places.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, of Chester Local Policing Unit said: "It's important lorry drivers are aware of the best ways they can stay safe and prevent thieves stealing from them.

"If you're a HGV driver I would encourage you to park somewhere which is well-lit, near other vehicles and preferably with CCTV. Drivers would also have better protection if they looked for a 'Park Mark' area.

"If anybody notices any suspicious activity please call us on 101 or in an emergency ring 999."

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.