Hospital patient from Shotton admits attacking nurse with oxygen cylinder

A PATIENT swung an oxygen cylinder at a nurse’s head at the Countess of Chester Hospital, a court heard.

Kenneth Lloyd, 60, of Central Drive, Shotton, was staying on ward 49 when he launched the ‘unprovoked’ attack on January 16.

Staff nurse Kathleen Holden had been carrying out a ‘ward round’ at around 5.40am, checking on patients and administering medication, when she walked past the defendant’s bed.

Rob Youds, prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday, said: “Mr Lloyd sat upright as she walked past and then suddenly and unexpectedly jumped up off the bed and lunged at her, causing her to fall backwards.”

Lloyd swung the portable oxygen cylinder towards the nurse, who ‘fortunately’ raised her hands to protect her her head and face.

“She was left feeling traumatised and shocked by the incident,” Mr Youds told the court. “She was left with a swollen and bruised hand. It was totally unprovoked and unexpected.”

A colleague suggested it was a deliberate act as Lloyd had retrieved the cylinder from a rack and hid it behind his back before launching the attack.

Defending, Adam Antoszkiw described Lloyd’s actions as ‘completely out of character’ for a man with ‘not a caution or conviction to his name’.

He said: “Mr Lloyd is rather confused about the whole offence. It was an unprovoked incident and the nurse was simply doing the ward round.

“For whatever reason, and this reason completely escapes Mr Lloyd, he started swinging this oxygen cylinder around.

“He can’t give an explanation. He has a very vague recollection of it. It’s completely out of character.”

Mr Antoszkiw added: “It’s probably reasonable to assume he was feeling ill at the time.”

Lloyd pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The case was adjourned for three weeks while the probation service prepares a pre-sentence report.

West Cheshire magistrates warned Lloyd that he had committed a serious offence and could face a prison sentence.

He was granted bail on the condition that he does not attend the Countess of Chester Hospital, unless it is in an emergency.