Chester FC reject bids for James Alabi and Sam Hughes in club's 'best interests'

MARK MAGUIRE has revealed the decisions to reject offers for Sam Hughes and James Alabi were made in the ‘best interests’ of Chester.

The Blues received a ‘significant’ offer from a Championship club in January, believed to be Barnsley, for 19-year-old defender Hughes, who has been scouted in recent months by the likes of Aston Villa, Swansea City and Wolves.

However, chief executive Maguire explained Chester rejected the offer and is confident they will get a more accurate valuation for Hughes at a tribunal if the academy graduate opts to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Meanwhile, a League Two club, understood to be Barnet, made an offer for Blues’ top scorer Alabi which was rejected ‘out of hand’ by the Blues.

“January was a real test of our resolve as a football club,” Maguire, formerly with Hull City and Stockport County, said.

“We received a significant offer from a Championship club for Sam Hughes. It is my job to assess and produce an accurate valuation for Sam, and to also get an idea of how much we would get for him in the summer at tribunal if he was to leave then.

“We looked at similar players to Sam and we’re comfortable with the decision we’ve made.

“The offer made, in our opinion, wasn’t in the best interests of the football club. We need to protect Chester FC, and we made an informed decision based on the best interests for the club.”

Asked about 22-year-old forward Alabi, who has scored 13 times this season, Maguire revealed: “The offer for James Alabi was derisory and was rejected out of hand.

“We’re taking things seriously at this club and if we’d accepted that bid from the League Two club, the fans would quite rightly have questioned our ambitions.

“James could leave in the summer, we know that. But the offer did not match our current valuation and we would be losing one of our key players. We have no doubts James will play at a much higher level in his career.

“Both Sam and James have been kept informed throughout the process and I’d like to put on record how impressed I have been by the manner in which they’ve conducted themselves while this has been going on.”

Chester boss Jon McCarthy had feared he would lose at least one of his key performers during the transfer window, but Maguire has backed up his manager in recent weeks with the loan signings of Ryan Lloyd, Theo Vassell and Danny O’Brien, as well as rewarding McCarthy with a fresh two-and-a-half year contract.

Maguire admits the Blues have to be ‘realistic’ as to where they stand in the football pyramid, but will refuse to let players leave the club for fees which undervalue their star performers.

“Of course we have to be realistic as to where we are as a club, and realistically a player like Sam will be interested in playing at a higher level,” he continued.

“It’s a massive credit to the youth academy at Chester that players who have come through our system, like Sam, are attracting interest from the Championship and above.

“There will be times when players have to go to a higher level. We’d love that to be with us, as part of our aim to reach the Football League, but of course some players will reach that level quicker.

“But it is essential that that is done so by achieving the valuation we place on the player, and that must enable us to reinvest in the playing squad which can realistically challenge for promotion.

“January has been really positive on the football side of things. It was really important to protect the club and our key assets.

“Jon expressed his wishes at the start of the window to keep hold of his squad and we’ve ended up adding one extra to that in Danny O’Brien, who we were delighted to bring back.

“Hopefully the fans will appreciate we’ve acted in the club’s best interests and will now get behind Jon and the players ahead of a busy run of games from now until the end of the season.”