Schools across the area set to lose more than £11million

SCHOOLS in Chester, Ellesmere Port, Frodsham and Helsby are set to lose over £11million in a shake up of funding from Government.

Nearly every school in West Cheshire is set to lose some funding from Government as they change the national funding formula (NFF) and schools face at 8% real terms cut.

The changes to the funding formula come from the Government’s plans to reduce the amount of funding given to London and urban centre schools and redistribute it to less well off schools.

However due to the £3billion worth of cuts in funding to schools by 2019-20 almost every school in the county will lose out on some funding.

A website – www.schoolcuts.org.uk – created by teaching unions NUT, ATL and NAHT documents all of the expected cuts to local schools.

Most of the cuts come from the change to the NFF but some come from increased costs and inflation.

The Department of Education data shows that schools in Cheshire West will lose an estimated £22,232,000 by 2019/20 – which is a cut of £521 per pupil.

In total schools in Chester, Ellesmere Port, Helsby and Frodsham will lose £11,175,497 with Chester schools losing £6,114,064, Ellesmere Port schools losing £3,827,278 and schools in Frodsham and Helsby losing £1,234,155.

The schools which will be the worst hit include;

← Blacon High which will lose £367,739 (-£933 per pupil or the equivalent of nine teachers)

- Christleton High which will lose £680,413 (-£661 per pupil or the equivalent of 19 teachers)

- Helsby High which will lose £587,493 (-£552 per pupil or the equivalent of 14 teachers)

- Chester Blue Coat Church of England Primary School, Garden Quarter, which will lose £145,519 (-£380 per pupil or the equivalent of three teachers)

- Woodlands Primary School, Whitby, which will lose £236,009 (-£411 per pupil or the equivalent of six teachers)

Greg Foster, divisonal secretary of the NUT, branch secretary of ATL and a teacher at Upton-by-Chester High School, said: “It will mean schools in Cheshire West facing a four day week. At the very least it will mean less qualified teachers as they get rid of older ones to employ younger ones and larger class sizes.

”A lot of headteachers are really worried about the funding. They are worried about how they will make it through to 2020.

”The Government needs to look at the plans again and how it will impact schools. The council can’t really do much because they are strapped for cash. They are giving everything they have got to keep schools standing.”

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: “The proposals we are currently consulting on will mean an end to the postcode lottery in school funding and will help to create a system that funds schools according to the needs of their pupils rather than where they happen to live.

”Under the proposed national schools funding formula, more than half of England’s schools will receive a cash boost in 2018-19.

”Funding every child fairly and according to their specific needs sits at the heart of delivering the government’s pledge to build a country that works for everyone, not just the priviledged few.”

Chester

Acresfield Community Primary, Upton = -£67,314 (-£330 per pupil or one teacher)

Barrow CofE Primary = -£22,115 (-£357 per pupil or one teacher)

Belgrave Primary School, Westminster Park = -£88,627 (-£424 per pupil or one teacher)

Bishops Blue Coat CofE High School = -£605,943 (-£693 per pupil or 17 teachers)

Blacon High = -£367,739 (-£933 per pupil or nine teachers)

Boughton Heath Academy = -£93,151 (-£445 per pupil or two teachers)

Catholic High, Handbridge = -£372,205 (-£554 per pupil or ten teachers)

Cherry Grove Primary, Boughton = -£121,624 (-£460 per pupil or three teachers)

Chester Blue Coat Church of England Primary School, Garden Quarter = -£145,519 (-£380 per pupil or three teachers)

Christleton High School = -£680,413 (-£661 per pupil or 19 teachers)

Christleton Primary School = -£88,914 (-£417 per pupil or one teacher)

Dee Point Primary School, Blacon = -£114,636 (-£326 per pupil or three teachers)

Dodleston CofE Primary = -£9,803 (-132 per pupil)

Eccleston CofE Primary School = -£45,760 (-£453 per pupil or one teacher)

Guilden Sutton CofE Primary School = -£91,791 (-£433 per pupil or one teacher)

Highfield Community Primary, Blacon = -£99,256 (-£512 per pupil or two teachers)

Hoole CofE Primary = -£153,740 (-£427 per pupil or three teachers)

Huntington Community Primary = -£105,926 (-£449 per pupil or two teachers)

J H Godwin Primary, Blacon = £84,687 (-£436 per pupil or two teachers)

Lache Primary = -£83,411 (-£409 per pupil or one teacher)

Mickle Trafford Village School = -£78,543 (-£377 per pupil or one teacher)

Mill View Primary, Upton = -£97,562 (-£465 per pupil or two teachers)

Newton Primary = -£129,879 (-£342 per pupil or three teachers)

Oldfield Primary, Vicars Cross = -£78,905 (-£378 per pupil or two teachers)

Overleigh St Mary’s CofE Primary, Handbridge = -£166,956 (-£408 per pupil or four teachers)

Queen’s Park High School = -£293,835 (-£718 per pupil or seven teachers)

Saighton CofE Primary School = -£46,338 (-£421 per pupil or one teacher)

Saltney Ferry CP School = not expected to lose funding

Saltney Wood Memorial CP School = not expected to lose funding

Saughall All Saints CofE Primary = -£119,663 (-£390 per pupil or three teachers)

St Anthony’s Roman Catholic Primary, Saltney = not expected to lose funding

St Clare’s Catholic Primary School, Lache = -£78,961 (-£642 per pupil or two teachers)

St David’s High School, Saltney = -£126,448 (-£270 per pupil or three teachers)

St Oswald’s CofE Aided Primary, Mollington = -£56,527 (-£429 per pupil or one teacher)

St Martin’s Academy, Hoole = unknown

St Theresa’s Catholic Primary, Blacon = -£76,287 (-£401 per pupil or one teacher)

St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Catholic Primary, Boughton = -£124,583 (-£392 per pupil or three teachers)

Tarvin Primary School = -£103,069 (-£452 per pupil or two teachers)

Tattenhall Park Primary = -£98,155 (-£476 per pupil or two teachers)

The Arches Primary, Blacon = -£100,219 (-£420 per pupil or two teachers)

University Free School, city centre = unknown

Upton-by-Chester High School = -£588,752 (-£489 or 14 teachers)

Upton Heath CofE Primary = -£142,058 (-£354 per pupil or three teachers)

Upton Westlea = -£83,390 (-£432 per pupil or two teachers)

Waverton Community Primary School = -£81,360 (-£397 per pupil or two teachers)

Total = -£6,114,064

Ellesmere Port

Brookside Primary, Great Sutton = -£122,304 (-£661 per pupil or three teachers)

Cambridge Road Community Primary and Nursery, Ellesmere Port = -£142,156 (-£708 per pupil or three teachers)

Capenhurst CofE Primary = -£36,002 (-£562 per pupil or one teacher)

Childer Thornton Primary = -£78,698 (£384 per pupil or one teacher)

Ellesmere Port Catholic High = -£345,211 (-£503 per pupil or eight teachers)

Ellesmere Port Christ Church CofE Primary = -£71,301 (-£432 per pupil or two teachers)

Elton Primary = -£91,760 (-£478 per pupil or two teachers)

Little Sutton CofE Primary = -£73,834 (-£461 per pupil or one teacher)

Meadow Community Primary, Great Sutton = -£164,462 (-£430 per pupil or four teachers)

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary, Whitby = -£141,715 (-£344 per pupil or three teachers)

Parklands Community Primary, Little Sutton = -£154,049 (-£917 per pupil or four teachers)

Rivacre Valley Primary, Overpool = -£124,354 (-£658 per pupil or three teachers)

Rossmore School, Little Sutton = -£107,681 (-£645 or two teachers)

St Bernard’s Roman Catholic Primary, Whitby = -£118,682 (-£645 per pupil or three teachers)

St Mary of the Angels Catholic Primary School, Overpool = -£90,138 (-£440 per pupil or two teachers)

St Saviours Catholic Primary, Great Sutton = -£108,409 (-£529 per pupil or two teachers)

Sutton Green Primary School, Little Sutton = -£91,484 (-£386 per pupil or two teachers)

The Acorns Primary and Nursery, Ellesmere Port = -£158,579 (-£552 per pupil of four teachers)

The Oaks Community Primary, Whitby = -£105,254 (-£726 per pupil or three teachers)

University of Chester CE Academy, Ellesmere Port = -£528,804 (-£738 per pupil or 14 teachers)

Westminster Community Primary School, Overpool = -£95,487 (-£746 or two teachers)

Whitby Heath Primary School = -£125,832 (-£343 per pupil or three teachers)

Whitby High School = -£674,134 (-£512 per pupil or 17 teachers)

William Stockton Community Primary, Ellesmere Port = -£183,155 (-£645 per pupil or five teachers)

Wolverham Primary and Nursery, Ellesmere Port = -£186,588 (-£933 per pupil or five teachers)

Woodlands Primary School, Whitby = -£236,009 (-£411 per pupil or six teachers)

Total = -£3,827,278

Frodsham/Helsby

Avanley Primary = -£48,604 (-£694 per pupil or one teacher)

Frodsham CofE Primary = -£85,422 (-£413 per pupil or two teachers)

Frodsham Manor House Primary = -£94,823 (-£441 per pupil or two teachers)

Frodsham Weaver Vale Primary = -£14,117 (-£168 per pupil)

Helsby High = -£587,493 (-£552 per pupil or 14 teachers)

Helsby Hillside Primary = -£92,142 (-£426 or one teacher)

Horn’s Mill Primary, Helsby = -£98,882 (-£600 per pupil or two teachers)

Kingsley Community Primary School = -£54,433 (-£358 or one teacher)

Kingsley St John’s CofE Primary School = -£48,948 (-£859 per pupil or one teacher)

Manley Village School = -£31,410 (-£507 per pupil or one teacher)

St Luke’s Catholic Primary, Frodsham = -£77,881 (-£393 per pupil or one teacher)

Total = -£1,234,155