Complaints against two Cheshire MPs dismissed following investigation

TWO Cheshire MPs have been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation by the Parliamentary standards body.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP, Justin Madders, and City of Chester MP, Chris Matheson, were both cleared by the commissioner after Conservative councillor, and former leader of the council, Mike Jones, complained about them inappropriately receiving parking permits at Cheshire West and Chester council buildings.

Cllr Jones complained the two Labour MPs had not declared a “gift” from the council “at the expense of council tax payers”.

Mr Madders and Mr Matheson were given a free car park pass to the Castle Street car park in Chester, the Civic Way car park in Ellesmere Port and the Wyvern House car park in Winsford.

A letter produced in evidence to the commissioner by the chief executive of the council, Gerald Meehan, said all of the MPs in the Cheshire West and Chester area were offered the parking permits. These would include MP for Tatton, George Osbourne, MP for Weaver Vale, Graham Evans, and MP for Eddisbury, Antoinette Sandbach, who are all Conservative MPs and have not been the subject of a complaint. Both Mr Madders and Mr Matheson complained in their evidence that the complaint against them was “politically motivated”.

The complaint was rejected against both MPs by the commissioner as the total cost of the permits was £1,139, below the registration threshold of £1,500.

Despite the complaint not being upheld Cllr Jones told the Leader it was “right” to ask the question. He said: “Raising this with the commissioner to look at is a reasonable thing to do. That is what the system is there for, to hold people to account.

“They [MPs] have had a huge increase in pay and they can pay these things on expenses. Why should the local tax payer pay for it when the Labour council is trying to remove free after three in Chester? It is duplicitous.”

Mr Madders said that he was “disappointed” public money had been wasted on the complaint.

He said: “I am pleased the investigation has now concluded that this complaint was totally without merit, as I expected from the start.”

Mr Matheson said he wouldn’t “play petty party politics”. He said: “I am pleased this politically-motivated complaint has been rejected and I imagine many residents will be aghast something as trivial as a parking permit could be the subject of a formal complaint.

“At a time when the government has chopped £57 million from the council’s finances and our schools face one of the biggest funding cuts in the country, this was an insulting waste of money. I will now concentrate again on the issues of real importance to residents.”