Fire chiefs’ pay rise a ‘slap in the face for Cheshire firefighters’

FIRE chiefs in Cheshire have come under fire for pocketing salary rises while the service is tasked with making £3.8 million of savings by 2020.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) launched a stinging attack on the county’s chief fire officer, Paul Hancock, and deputy chief fire officer Mark Cashin yesterday, branding their pay rises a ‘slap in the face for firefighters’.

It claims Mr Hancock was awarded a two per cent pay rise worth more than £3,000 to bring his total annual salary to £155,890. Meanwhile, Mr Cashin also saw his salary rise by more than £2,500 to £133,118.

The pair also reportedly received ‘one-off’ bonus payments equivalent to three per cent of their salary, taking home £4,676 and £3,993 respectively.

Andrew Fox-Hewitt, secretary of the FBU in Cheshire, slammed the deal, claiming the service has ‘misled the public’ as the ‘one-off’ payments have actually been paid annually to senior managers since 2013.

This comes at a time when the FBU says a new policy of not replacing staff who retire or resign means Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service will soon lose the equivalent of 48 firefighters.

Mr Fox-Hewitt said: “This is a slap in the face of firefighters throughout Cheshire. At a time when managers want to cut 48 full-time firefighters posts – on top of the 134 they’ve axed over the past five years – it is despicable they have taken part in this highly inappropriate deal.

“Firefighters have been subject to the government’s one per cent public sector pay cap. I don’t see why the rules should be any different for senior managers. Our members are outraged by this.”

In response, a county fire service spokesman said the pay rises reflected the two chiefs’ “operational cover duties and additional responsibilities”. She did not comment on claims Mr Hancock and Mr Cashin had also received bonuses. She said: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service restructured its senior management team last year which resulted in the reduction of the number of principal officers from three to two with the removal of the Assistant Chief Officer post.

“The pay of the service’s remaining two principal officers is reviewed annually by the Brigade Managers Pay and Performance Committee. At their meeting on January 10, members agreed to award a two per cent pay rise to the Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive and the Deputy Chief Fire Officer.”

She added: “Cheshire Fire Authority has kept its pledge of making no firefighters redundant, instead the reduction in wholetime posts has happened naturally, as people have left or retired from the service.”