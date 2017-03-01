Chester FC: Clean sheets are key says midfielder Ryan Lloyd

RYAN LLOYD feels Chester need to get back to keeping clean sheets if they are arrest their recent dip in form.

The on-loan Port Vale midfielder was part of the side that lost 3-1 at Dover Athletic last weekend, and the Blues have now won just once in their past six matches.

Perhaps more alarmingly for a side with 13 clean sheets to their name by mid-December, Jon McCarthy’s outfit have now kept just one shutout in their last 10 games in all competitions, and 22-year-old Lloyd believes a tighter defensive display at Dagenham and Redbridge this weekend could be the key to victory.

“It was a very frustrating afternoon because I actually thought we played quite well,” he said of the defeat at the Crabble Ground.

“We kept the ball well but little mistakes have let us down. It’s just disappointing because we could – and probably should – have closed that gap, if not kept it the same as it was with a draw.

“Some of the teams above us did lose, so it’s not too bad, but we are disappointed no doubt. We’re not far away, it just needs fine-tuning.

“When we went on our good run we were solid at the back and keeping clean sheets every game. That’s what you’ve got to aim for, if you keep a clean sheet and nick a goal then you’re getting the three points.

“If you’re conceding goals week-in-week-out then it makes it difficult as we’ve got to be scoring more than them.”

Chester striker James Alabi has attracted the attention of several clubs during the transfer window, but the Blues’ top scorer will remain at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium after CEO Mark Maguire revealed the club had rejected an offer from a League Two club, believed to be Barnet, for his services.

Sam Hughes will also remain with Chester until the end of the season after the club rejected a bid from Barnsley for the talented defender.

Lloyd believes Alabi’s impact on the team is ‘massive’ and feels he will reach the 20-goal mark this campaign.

“James is fantastic, he’s our targetman, our big man upfront and if we lose him we haven’t got anyone to replace him,” he said.

“James is massive for us, he’s in good form at the moment.

“He’d be a massive loss but hopefully James sees where this team is going and wants to be a part of it until the end of the season. We’ve done well so far this season and we need to now start grinding games out again to help climb that table.”

Referee Neil Hair was at the centre of a controversial decision last weekend not to send off Dover striker Ricky Miller, after the already-cautioned forward came in high and late on Johnny Hunt but was handed a reprieve.

Lloyd refused to blame the match officials but did feel Miller – who bagged a brace to take his tally to 27 this season in the league – should have seen red, explaining: “It’s debatable, he had a lot of chances off the referee.

“I don’t like blaming the ref because if we were going to win, we would’ve done, but I felt there were big turning points in the game where he’s fouling constantly and gets away it.

“We’ve had a penalty shout which we think is in the box too. Kane (Richards) gets in behind him and there’s contact in the box but the ref says it’s outside. Again, we’ve had chances but we’ve got to start putting them away.”

Danny O’Brien boosted the Blues when he signed on-loan from Wigan on Monday, joining up with the squad for the rest of the season.

Chester CEO Mark Maguire said: "We would like to thank Wigan for allowing this deal to happen - we really appreciate and value our relationship with them.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old O’Brien tweeted: “Made up to be back at @ChesterFC had a great time there last season and hope for more this time round!”