Blacon man burgled Flintshire house while on prison licence

A MAN has admitted a house burglary while he was on early release licence from prison.

Steven Brian Hill, 35, had been recalled to the prison following the burglary.

A court heard how a witness alerted the police when he saw Hill trying a door and looking under a mat as if he was after the key. He was seen to go down the side of the house in Holywell and climb a fence.

Police arrived to find a panel in the back door had been kicked in.

The owner returned to find that a number of coins, about £120, had been taken.

At the time of the burglary the owner had been counting the coins, saved in a large vodka bottle, ready for banking.

While a police sergeant was the property she saw a man matching the description of the burglar running away.

He refused to shop but other police units arrested him in a car park. A bag of coins was found nearby.

And a police dog handler followed a trail from the burgled house in Old Chester Road to the car park where Hill was arrested.

Hill, of Blacon Point Road in Blacon, Chester, was said to have been to his girlfriend’s home in Holywell in the meantime to change his trainers.

District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold, said with his record of offending Hill would be sentenced in the crown court.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on February 23.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said shortly after 9am on Monday a 999 call was received by the police who reported a suspicious man at the burgled property.

Police found a break-in had taken place.

Footwear marks led to the kitchen from the damaged back door.

Police searched the area and Hill was later arrested.

A plastic carried bag containing change was found some 15 feet away.

He gave a no comment interview but stills from a CCTV system at the attacked premises showing him approaching.

A dog handler picked up a trail from the attacked property to the place where Hill was arrested.

CCTV footage also showed him minutes later at his girlfriend’s home, where he had changed his trainers.

Hill had previous convictions for similar offences and was on early release licence from prison at the time.