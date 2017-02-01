Man jailed over Chester Cathedral painting theft was 'obsessed by religious artefacts'

A MAN who stole a painting from Chester Cathedral has been described by police as someone who is “obsessed with religious artefacts”.

Vasilijs Apilats, 61, from Edleston Road in Crewe, was jailed for nine months at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Apilats was arrested at his home in Crewe on September 17, 2014, after officers discovered the piece of art called The Raising of Lazarus, which is worth £2,000, wrapped inside a black bin bag in his dining room.

It was found hoarded with a number of other religious artefacts.

During the trial, the court heard that Apilats replaced the stolen icon with a cheap Christmas decoration before leaving through a side door.

Exchange: The Raising of Lazarus painting was stolen and replaced by this Christmas decoration

Sgt Neil Doleman, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Apilats is a man who appears to be obsessed with religious artefacts.

“He selfishly took an icon, which was not only of significant value but was also of huge importance to Chester Cathedral and the public who used it as an aid to prayer.

“Throughout the investigation, Apilats continued to deny any wrongdoing but a thorough examination recovered his full DNA profile and we were able to make a swift arrest.

“We are pleased we were able to find the stolen icon and return it to the cathedral.”

Chester Cathedral Constable Chris Jones, said the icon had been returned to its “rightful place”.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to re-instate the stolen 18th century icon here at the cathedral.

“It has now been returned to its rightful place in St Anselm’s Chapel, a place used for prayer and refection.

“The icon was gifted to the cathedral by a former Dean, Ingram Cleasby, so it is a very meaningful part of the history of the building.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in the search for the icon, especially the Cheshire Constabulary for their careful and dedicated work.

“We were very saddened when the icon was taken and thought it had gone forever – so to see it returned is very special.”

Fiona McKervey of Mersey-Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service, said Apilats explanation for why he had the painting was completely beyond belief.

She said: “Vasily Apilats explanation for why ‘The ‘Raising of Lazarus’ icon was found at his home is incredible in all respects.

“The idea that he would walk into the cathedral, be shown into the chapel by a man he’d never met before and offered the chance to buy a precious religious artefact for £135 is just not believable.

“The theft itself is not the only dishonourable aspect of this case. It was an abuse of the trust placed in the public at places such as cathedrals and churches.

“Many people value the opportunity to pray in sacred places where there are visual reminders of their faith. A theft such as this threatens those opportunities.

“We may never know why Apilats stole the artefact – whether it was greed or curiosity. Either way, it was theft and he’s now behind bars.”