Chester man jailed for repeatedly attacking girlfriend after they met on Tinder

A MAN from Chester has been jailed for repeatedly attacking his girlfriend in the four months since they met on mobile dating app Tinder.

Most recently, Neil Shaw, 32, left Diane Graham with a black eye and bruises to her face after punching her repeatedly while she was behind the wheel of her car on December 27 last year.

Leading up to the incident he had also throttled her in a hotel room and struck her with the back of his hand on two occasions.

Shaw, of Lincoln Road, Blacon, also faced charges of taking Miss Graham’s car without her consent and driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

On top of this he was convicted of sending her an offensive message in which he said: “You wait until tomorrow – I’m going to grab you around your head, squeeze your head and knee you.”

Shaw was the subject of a police appeal on January 24 as he disappeared following the most recent attack. He handed himself into Blacon police station on Monday.

At West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday he was jailed for 26 weeks and banned from contacting Miss Graham for three years.

He must also pay her £250 in compensation, as well as a £115 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said Shaw had 23 previous convictions spanning 40 offences. These include an incident in 2015 when he attacked a former partner in front of her parents.

The defendant and Miss Graham met on Tinder in August last year. On September 24 he back-handed her while she was driving, leaving her with a black eye.

Then on December 9 he grabbed her by the throat, pinned her to the wall and threw her out of a hotel room before being told to leave by staff.

Barely a week later, on December 17, he again used the back of his hand to strike her while she was driving, leaving her with a cut lip.

Finally, on December 27 – the day after he sent the abusive text message – Miss Graham picked him up in her Audi at 7.45am to give him a lift into Chester. He then asked her to pull over near Hough Green.

He said “you fell for it didn’t you” before lunging at her and punching her around the head a number of times.

“She was sounding the horn and trying to get help,” Mr Youds told the court.

An elderly man stopped to help, but fearing for his safety, Miss Graham ran over the road and flagged down another motorist before dialling 999. Shaw then took her car and drove off.

When police officers arrived they found the victim in her nightwear, distressed, and with visible facial injuries. Photographs of the severe bruising were shown to the court.

After handing himself in, Shaw gave a ‘no comment’ interview but pleaded guilty to all charges, including five counts of assault, when he appeared in court.

Defending, Steve Coupe said Shaw expected nothing other than an immediate custodial sentence. He had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia but was not taking his medication at the time of the incidents, instead opting to take class A drugs.