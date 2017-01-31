Police used ‘reasonable force’ in Blacon stun gun incident

POLICE have responded to a video circulated online that showed officers using a stun-gun to incapacitate a man.

The footage shows officers discharging a Taser on a man who at several points appears to lurch towards them in an aggressive manner.

It was widely viewed on social media after a householder recorded the face-off and uploaded it to the internet.

The incident happened at around 9.35am on Saturday, January 28, in the area of Conway Grove in Blacon.

Cheshire Police said its professional standards department had reviewed the use of the Taser and found the officers “acted with reasonable force for both the man's safety and the safety of the public and officers”.

Police were called to the scene after receiving a call from a member of the public who was concerned for the safety of a man.

A force spokesman said a man “covered in blood” had been seen climbing a fence into a wooded area between Conway Grove and Sealand Grove.

“Police received further reports of a man behaving erratically in the area,” the spokesman said.

“Police made a search of the area and located the man. He became aggressive and attempted to attack the police officers, he was subsequently Tasered to subdue him.”

l A 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital to be assessed and has been discharged.

He will appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court on February 15 to face a public order charge.