Festive footfall soars at Chester's Grosvenor Shopping Centre

CHESTER'S Grosvenor Shopping Centre has bucked gloomy retail trends with a record-breaking increase in visits over the festive period.

The centre revealed a 31 per cent upsurge in footfall between Christmas and New Year, compared to a national decline of five per cent.

The trend continued into the New Year, with visitors to the centre in the week commencing January 2 up 29 per cent, despite a national drop of six per cent and the neighbouring cities of Liverpool and Manchester experiencing a decrease in visitors year-on-year.

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre is home to some of the city’s key retailers, including Topshop, H&M and Laura Ashley and recently invested over £5m in a redevelopment that now includes a 23,214 sq foot T K Maxx.

An extensive refurbishment programme also was implemented to enhance the exclusive St. Michaels Row, which offers shoppers an array of jewellers and boutiques including Kayes, Gieves & Hawkes and L K Bennett.

Julie Webb, Grosvenor Shopping Centre manager, said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be bucking the national statistics and it is predominantly down to our excellent shopper experience, offering and service which attracts repeat visits from local shoppers as well as visitors to our city.

“With the trend continuing into the new year and exciting new store openings planned for 2017, we’re looking forward to a positive trading year for the Grosvenor Shopping Centre and its stores.”

