Theo Vassell believes Chester FC were dealt an injustice at Dover Athletic

THEO VASSELL believes Chester were dealt a major injustice by the officials in their 3-1 defeat at Dover.

The 20-year-old right-back felt Whites’ striker Ricky Miller, who bagged a brace on the day, should have been shown a second yellow card at the end of the first-half for a rash tackle of Johnny Hunt, and believes referee Neil Hair ‘killed’ the Blues’ chances of claiming a victory at the Crabble Ground.

“It’s very frustrating as I thought first-half we dominated,” the on-loan Walsall full-back said.

“The referee has killed us. He let them off quite a bit, and I don’t think we deserved to lose by that scoreline.”

Asked if two-goal striker Miller – the National League’s top scorer on 27 strikes - should have still been on the field of play in the second-half, Vassell was adamant that he should have received his marching orders and replied: “Definitely not, not at all. The referee should treat him the same as if he hasn’t been booked.

“If he hadn’t already been booked, he’d have been booked for that, no doubt about it. A couple of times he should have been booked but what can you do?

“He didn’t deserve to be on the pitch, and then even in the second-half, I think for the second goal he’s grabbed Blaine (Hudson) around the neck when the ball came over the top, it’s not on at all and I don’t think it’s acceptable.”

The Blues were the better side during the first-half but failed to exert the same influence on proceedings in the second period as Chris Kinnear’s Whites ran out convincing winners but Vassell believes the Blues could still haul themselves into the play-off race if they can beat Dagenham and Redbridge next weekend.

“I thought first-half, ‘we’ve got this, we’re going to win’,” he added.

“And then they got ahead, they get a couple of lucky chances and get the second and it kills us a bit. Obviously I’m frustrated but by all means there’s still time to get ourselves up there.

“We’ve got Dagenham Saturday and if we win that we get ourselves back up to where we want to be.

“It’s not the end of the world and we have to keep taking each game by game.

“That game has gone so we’ve got to take it on the chin and move on.”

Vassell’s initial loan spell with Chester expired on January 1 but he arrived back at The Deva earlier this month on a youth loan until the end of the current campaign.

“It’s good to be back, I’m proud and happy to be back at Chester and back with the boys and hopefully we can get in the play-offs and see what happens,” he added.

“Look at the team we’ve got. We’ve got a good manager, good players, a good bunch of staff,and by all means we can easily be up there. Dover are up there, if they can be up there, so can we.”