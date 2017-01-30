Conservatory destroyed after fire at Ellesmere Port home

A FIRE thought to have been caused by a faulty electric heater devastated a conservatory attached to a home in Ellesmere Port.

One man suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital following the blaze on Bradwall Close, Whitby, at around on Sunday afternoon.

Three crews were sent to the scene. It is understood the fire was started accidentally.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews discovered the fire was well developed and was in danger of spreading to other parts of the house. Crews, two wearing breathing apparatus, used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire, and to prevent it from spreading any further.

“One man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.”