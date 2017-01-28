Dover Athletic 3 Chester FC 1

CHESTER'S hopes of reaching the play-offs were dealt a major blow as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Dover Athletic.

Dover's prolific striker Ricky Miller scored twice for the hosts, but was fortunate to not be sent off at the end of the first-half for a late challenge on Johnny Hunt having already been cautioned.

Joe Healy wrapped up the victory with a third goal at the Crabble Ground, after James Alabi had earlier levelled up for Chester with a delightful curled finish.

The result leaves Jon McCarthy's Blues nine points behind the Whites in the National League table and a late burst for a top five finish now looks unlikely.

McCarthy made two changes to the side who drew 1-1 with rivals Wrexham, Matty Waters replacing the suspended Luke George and Liam Roberts getting the nod in goal ahead of Alex Lynch, who looked nervous in the cross-border derby draw last weekend.

Ross Killock made a welcome return to the Chester bench, having been out with a hamstring injury since late October.

Roberts was called into action after just 90 seconds as Ross Lafayette's 25-yard shot was comfortably saved by the on-loan Walsall stopper. Alabi made a good run in behind Dover's defence on four minutes, finding Kane Richards in space but his strike partner was dispossessed.

On seven minutes, Elliott Durrell lifted a pass into Ryan Lloyd's path and his neat lay-off found Alabi but the frontman's shot was deflected wide, Blaine Hudson heading Durrell's subsequent corner over the bar.

Richards galloped past Aswad Thomas and into the box on 11 minutes but his cross was turn behind. On 19 minutes it was Alabi's turn to take a shot on goal, which curled over Steve Arnold's crossbar, yet it was encouraging from the Blues, on a surface which was now beginning to cut up badly.

Chester carved out the best opening on 21 minutes as Hunt whipped in a tremendous left-wing cross which found Alabi at the back post but his connection sent the ball high and wide.

Ricky Miller fired a shot wide from 18 yards out before Lafayette made a surge into the box and was denied by a last-ditch tackle by Lloyd.

Chris Kinnear's side were starting to exert themselves and it was red-hot goalscorer Miller who opening the scoring from the spot. Miller's tricky dribble into the box was brought to an end by Matty Waters' trip, Miller picking himself up off the floor to calmly send Roberts the wrong way from 12 yards.

But just as they did last weekend, the Blues equalised just four minutes later. Alabi collected a long ball on the edge of the area with his back to goal and with Jamie Grimes for company, but the 22-year-old expertly turned the Whites' captain and curled a brilliant strike into the top corner, leaving Arnold with no chance.

Modeste's run and overhit cross shaved the post on 35 minutes with Roberts scrambling, before Durrell's inswinging corner was punched off the line by Arnold. Miller was then cautioned for an off-the-ball incident before Grimes crunched into a tackle on Alabi but got away without a caution.

Miller was then given an almighty reprieve when he caught Hunt with a reckless challenge, referee Neil Hair letting the forward off with a final warning. Richards was brought down on the edge of the box and Shaw dragged the resulting free-kick wide as the teams went in level at the break.

The rain began to pour down at the start of the second-half as Alabi's powerful run forward enabled Richards to get his shot off but it was well blocked by Connor Essam.

The Whites retook the lead on 48 minutes and it was that man Miller once again with his 27th league goal of the season. A long ball caught out the Blues defence and Miller shrugged off Theo Vassell to find the bottom corner.

Lucky to still be on the pitch, Miller was certainly making the most of his second chance and span away from Lloyd to drill a low shot which Durrell cleared off the line.

The Blues were a shadow of the side who bossed the first-half and were soon down by a further goal. Miller again caused problems in the box and the ball found its way to Healy on the right-hand side of the area and his left-footed half-volley flew past Roberts into the net.

Hudson had a golden chance to reduce arrears just three minutes later on the hour mark but his header was straight at Arnold.

Miller then cynically tripped Vassell on the halfway line but once again referee Hair opted not to show the clinical striker a second yellow. Durrell was fuming with this decision and talked his way into a booking. Miller was subsequently hauled off by Kinnear, who clearly felt his star man was walking a tightrope, Moses Emmaunel coming on.

The Blues began to enjoy a better spell of possession although Durrell was wasteful with his set piece delivery whenever the chance arose. McCarthy opted to take Richards and Hunt off on 72 minutes, Craig Mahon and Evan Horwood coming on.

Vassell's appeals for a penalty were waved away on 78 minutes before Horwood was booked for a blatant foul on the lively Modeste. Vassell flashed a shot wide but the Blues were left to rue a frustrating afternoon on the south coast.

Dover: Arnold, Magri, Thomas, Essam, Orlu; Parkinson, Healy (Kinnear Jr 86) Grimes (c), Lafayette; Modeste (Marsh 89), Miller (Emmaunel 64).

Subs not used: Pinnock, Sterling.

Chester: Roberts, Vassell, Astles, Hudson, Hunt (Horwood 72); Shaw, Lloyd, Durrell, Waters (Joyce 53); Richards (Mahon 72), Alabi.

Subs not used: Lynch, Killock.

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 1,183