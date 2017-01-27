Mark Maguire predicts a bright future for Chester FC

CHESTER chief executive officer Mark Maguire believes the club are set for a ‘bright and exciting’ future after announcing Jon McCarthy’s contract extension.

The Blues boss has penned a new deal which will keep him at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium until May 2019, the 46-year-old rewarded for his hard work in transforming the first-team from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls in little over six months.

Blues CEO Maguire says McCarthy is the ‘best’ manager he has worked with during his career in football, which has seen him take up senior roles with both Stockport County and Hull City, and feels the Blues are building a successful platform which he hopes will ultimately secure the club a Football League return.

“Both personally and professionally I am thrilled to bits for Jon and that he has decided to commit his future to Chester,” Maguire said.

“When I say this, I mean no disrespect to any of the previous managers I’ve worked with, but for me, Jon is the best manager I’ve worked with during my time with various football clubs.

“His attention to detail, clarity of thinking and understanding of this club in terms of building towards the future is unrivalled in terms of quality and I can’t think of a better man for the job than Jon.

“This is hopefully the start of a bright and exciting period ahead for Chester and we believe keeping hold of Jon is a key part of this club moving forward and getting ourselves in a position, down the line, to strongly challenge for promotion back to the Football League, which is the eventual aim for us all.”

James Akintunde is edging closer to a return to first-team action.

The 20-year-old striker has been sidelined since suffering knee ligament damage in training back in October, but has been receiving treatment from FA specialists at St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent.

Akintunde, who has scored three goals in 12 appearances this season, hopes to be back in full training within the next month.