Chester FC: Frustrated captain Luke George sits out Dover Athletic trip

CHESTER captain Luke George admits he is deeply frustrated to once again be ruled out of action due to suspension.

The 24-year-old was back in the heart of the Blues’ midfield for last weekend’s feisty cross-border derby draw against Wrexham, but was sent off by referee Craig Hicks with 11 minutes remaining following two bookings for fouls on Izlae McLeod and Paul Rutherford.

The Blues’ skipper was banned for six matches earlier in the campaign by the Football Association after they took retrospective action for an off-the-ball incident in Chester’s opening day 3-0 defeat at Gateshead.

He had feared that would result in a two-match ban this time around, but FA officials confirmed he will only miss Saturday’s trip to Dover Athletic.

“It’s really frustrating for me, it feels like it never rains it pours at the moment," said George, who has been limited to just 15 appearances this season.

“But I’ve got to keep pushing on, get my head down in training, as these things happen in football.

“I spoke to the referee and I told him I thought the first booking was harsh, I’ve given two fouls away all game and he’s booked me for both of them.

“I made the case to him that I thought McLeod handled the ball on the first one, and then we’ve ended up in a bit of a tangle and it’s a yellow. But the ref was good to speak to after the game and I thought he refereed the game well, so there’s no hard feelings.

“The second one probably was a booking, but the first one you could give or take it.

“But there’s no time to dwell in football, I’ll clean myself off and help the lads prepare for Dover.”

The former Southport midfielder, who has racked up 45 appearances for Chester since arriving from Haig Avenue in June 2015, felt Saturday’s derby clash was a far better spectacle for supporters than the drab 0-0 draw at The Racecourse back in September, a game in which both sides seemed content to play for a point.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy – who is close to signing a new contract to extend his stay with the club – felt Chester should have won after dominating the opening 45 minutes against Dean Keates’ Wrexham but ultimately they were forced to settle for a point.

“For the fans it was much better, it’s been said that the 0-0 away wasn’t the best of games but this was a proper derby and I reckon they’d have enjoyed watching it,” George continued.

“I’ll be honest, whether it’s an exciting or boring game, the lads come off and look at that result and we wanted three points so we’re inevitably a little disappointed.

“We didn’t start quite the way we wanted to but we got a foothold in the game during the first-half and I felt we kept our shape and were really solid.

“We played some good football in there, but we’ve not created enough chances.

“The message was to be a bit more ruthless second-half and try to create more openings, we’re disappointed we've not won given the chances we’ve created but it’s not the worst point, especially being down to 10 men.

“Overall, we’re disappointed not to have beaten Wrexham at home. We don’t think we quite did enough to be in the lead, we controlled the game but in the final-third you have to be ruthless.

“We’ve got to improve in that sense, but second-half we showed great character to get back into the game and tried to push on for the winner.”

Emotions were riding high throughout a passionate afternoon at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in-front of a crowd of almost 4,000, and George admitted the post-match brawl which ensued between both sets of players was a result of the high stakes nature of the cross-border clash between the bitter rivals.

“It’s one of those, it’s football and sometimes people make rash decisions in the heat of the moment,” he added.

“The derby, that atmosphere, I think it was just a result of all of that mixed in, things go on on the pitch and then it spilled over after the game.

“I’ve not got to worry about that now, I’ve got to dust myself down and focus on the Dagenham and Redbridge game now.”