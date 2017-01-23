Derby reaction: Jon McCarthy felt Chester FC deserved victory over rivals Wrexham

JON MCCARTHY felt Chester should have emerged with all three points after they were forced to settle for a derby day draw.

The Blues dominated the opening 45 minutes but had nothing to show for their efforts, Ryan Astles hitting the bar and James Alabi seeing a goal chalked off for offside.

John Rooney scored Wrexham’s opener on 53 minutes but Alabi won and converted a penalty shortly after to ensure the Blues didn’t leave empty handed.

"I couldn't ask anymore of the players," McCarthy said.

"They (Wrexham) were fragile in the first-half, they've come into a derby match and we were the better team, the bigger team and that was in evidence from the players.

"My lads were at it from the start and we looked better so it was really pleasing at half-time but we probably need to turn that into one or two-nil.

"I think we'd have crushed them if we'd taken the lead. But credit where it's due, they didn't go under and they came out and made a real game of it and had the better chances second-half.

"I can't comment too much on John's goal, I didn't see it clearly but we're a bit disappointed as we spoke at half-time about clearances from our area.

"We'll look at that and see where we can improve but there's lots of mistakes made in football.

"The defending for our penalty was poor, the lad has Alabi out on the touchline, make your challenge then. As soon as you start running at the defender, to the right and left, it's bad defending.

"I think it was really good play and bad defending has given us a chance.

“Then it's such a well-taken penalty under pressure. Their players tried to delay it, then Duzza (Elliott Durrell) tries to delay it! He still puts it away so well, he was good again today."

Chester captain Luke George was shown two bookings in the space of eight second-half minutes and although McCarthy admitted the second yellow was justified, he questioned whether the first foul on Izlae McLeod warranted a caution.

"The first yellow is soft, McLeod handles it twice before the foul. If the ref blows up for handball, he doesn't get sent off," he continued.

"Luke then makes a late tackle and it is a yellow. Suddenly we're down to 10 and it kills our game. I actually thought we did well from then, we saw it out well and that was pleasing. It's little margins like that you need to go your way.

"There's no criticism of the officials from me though, I thought they did an excellent job and controlled it well.”

McCarthy chose not to make any substitutions despite the Blues going down to 10 men and he explained: "There's something about a derby match, where I've got players at match pace already out there.

”I get a shout from behind to get Mahon on to hold the ball up, Mahon's never held it up in his life! So in amongst that we had to be calm and when it comes to it I refer back to a decision I've made calmly beforehand."