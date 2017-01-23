Derby reaction: Players play down mass brawl which marred cross-border clash

JAMES JENNINGS played down the mass brawl following the final whistle of Saturday’s border battle between Chester and Wrexham.

Tempers flared at full-time between the two sets of players, with both managers and their backroom staff rushing onto the pitch to intervene.

“That’s football, isn’t it,” said Jennings who was at the centre of the scuffle as he tussled with Blues striker Kane Richards.

“Whether it is a derby or not it can get a little bit tasty.

“One of the lads up front had a few words to say with Martin Riley and it got a bit heated but it is over and done with now, there is no point in taking it any further.”

Jennings, making his third start since joining Wrexham on loan from Cheltenham Town, enjoyed taking part in the derby.

“It was a great atmosphere, very hostile as I imagined,” said Jennings. “I loved every single minute of it.

“It was a little bit cagey for the first 10-15 minutes, we allowed them in and gave them a little bit too much of a contest.

“The chances that we did create were down the sides and overall we had the better chances. On another day we could have scored three of four.

“It is disappointing really, I thought the penalty was very soft but we have just got to get on with that and it is a point gained.”

Jennings admits Wrexham were not at their best in the first half but he was pleased with the response from the Reds players after the break.

“We had to make sure that the tempo was up there second half and we had to get out of the blocks,” said Jennings.

“We were a little bit disappointed with ourselves first half for not putting it in a little bit harder, second half we put it in the right areas and there was some good play down the right hand side.

“If Jordan White scored a second one at the back stick it would have killed the game off.

“The referee has given a soft penalty but that is football.”

The mass brawl wasn’t the only talking point after the game with a Wrexham player alleged to have spat at a member of the Chester side, with Blues’ boss Jon McCarthy describing the incident as ‘appalling.’

"That's derby passion in front of the fans,” McCarthy said regarding the post-match scuffles.

“I think the linesman has seen it but I think they started it. I'm not going to name names, but it's clear they started it and then there's been a response which could hurt both teams."

Asked specifically about the spitting incident, McCarthy replied: "That's what I've heard at the end of the first-half. If it's happened then it's appalling but I don't know if it has happened.

"The way players were reacting going off the pitch in the first-half, maybe you could tell. That seems to suggest there's something they weren't happy with and that's disappointing. There's cameras all over the place so it'll be on and the later incidents are well captured so we'll see."

Blues skipper George, who was sent off for two bookable offences in the second-half, condemned the act of spitting in football but refused to comment further on the alleged incident at the end of the first-half.

"There's no time or place in the game for spitting," George said.

"I won't get involved in that because that's not the type of character I am at all, but I've got nothing more to add on what happened out on that pitch.

"If anyone else wants to look at it, it's in their hands."

Blaine Hudson wasn't aware of a specific incident, but accepted George was unhappy leaving the field of play at half-time.

"I'd heard about it at the end of the first-half," he said.

"Luke wasn't too happy and it takes a bit to get him going.

“He wouldn't speak to anyone or listen to them after that so I don't think he'd make something like that up."