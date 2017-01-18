Toys survive damage after flooding at Chester's Weasel and the Bug store

Fire crews were called to a city centre shop after its basement flooded.

One fire engine from Chester attended the flood which happened at the Weasel and the Bug store on Watergate Street at 9.50am on Tuesday.

The crew, wearing dry suits, isolated the water supply and electrics in the basement and pumped water from the area with a pump.

The shop’s office, toilet and storeroom were flooded. The store itself was not damaged.

Katie Jones, owner of the shop which sells traditional wooden toys, said: “There has been high water pressure and something has popped. All the water was in the basement and it was about waist height.

“We are lucky in that it was not our busiest time so we didn’t have much stock in the basement. We will probably be closed until Saturday.

“The fire service have been wonderful and the landlord has been amazing.”

Corks Out, the independent wine shop next door, was not affected.