Chester FC: Blaine Hudson wants derby victory against former club Wrexham AFC

BLAINE HUDSON admits it’s hard to know what to expect from Wrexham when they travel to Chester for this weekend’s big derby clash.

The 25-year-old made over 70 appearances for the Reds during a two-year stint at The Racecourse, making the switch across the border to the Blues in the summer and establishing himself at the heart of Jon McCarthy’s Blues defence.

Hudson’s former team-mate Dean Keates has since taken over as manager at The Racecourse and has already started to revamp the squad with four new signings in the January transfer window, on top of the 18 new players who joined the Reds in the summer.

The central defender says he only really knows Mark Carrington, Rob Evans and boss Keates from his time there, and insists Chester will remain ‘level-headed’ during this week’s derby build-up.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it, although it won’t feel like playing Wrexham because I don’t know anyone there anymore! I only really know Dean (Keates), Robbie and Carra, and it’s a different team to the one we played in September, never mind when I was there,” said Hudson, who netted the Reds’ goal in a 2-1 derby defeat at Chester in September 2014, with Ben Heneghan scoring a dramatic injury-time winner for the Blues.

“To us it’s just another game. I know it’s a derby for the fans, but the gaffer will keep us level-headed about it all this week.

“What a way it would be to respond to a loss though, to win the derby in-front of our fans.

“We’ve got to brush ourselves down from the Forest Green defeat. We know we’re not that far away from that sort of level, I think we’re quite close.

“We want to put it right and we’ll be ready for them. We’ll put the hard work in this week and I hope it’ll pay off.

“I’m not in touch with anyone that side to be honest. Partly because I play for Chester now and I’m delighted to be playing my football here and I enjoy it.

“I enjoyed my time playing with Dean, he was a really good competitor although he had his injury problems that season, but you could see in that Trophy final the sort of player he was.

“I take plenty of interest in who’s coming in and going, more so than their results. It’s just more interesting, but we’re really looking forward to it.

“I scored in the derby for Wrexham when we played here, and ended up losing, but let’s hope I can end up on the winning side at the weekend.”

The Blues lie 10th in the National League standings and their fine form – which included seven matches without conceding a goal – has given them an outside chance of claiming a play-off place and Hudson is keen to avoid the good work going to waste.

“The gaffer has been brilliant for us and keeps believing in what we’re doing,” he continued. “We need to make it count. We can actually go on and achieve something in the league, I know it’d take a bit of doing but there’s 18 games left and plenty of points still to play for.

“We’d rather that than be told we’ve done well for a few months but now we’re heading back to our rightful place in mid-table.

“We don’t want that to happen. I think we’ve shown enough so far this season to suggest we’ll keep proving people wrong from now until April.

“We’re building something here and I’m enjoying it.”

Hudson felt Chester missed their opportunity at the weekend to progress in the FA Trophy, a competition the centre-half reached the final of in 2015 with Wrexham, where they lost out on penalties against North Ferriby United in a dramatic final at Wembley.

“When we look back on it I think we’ll feel we probably gave them too much respect in the first-half,” he argued.

“I felt we dealt with anything they had tactically, and they didn’t once carve us open or do anything around the box that made you think ‘wow’ like sharp one-twos or any of the neat flicks that you see our boys doing in and around the box.

“We came out second-half and started playing and it made them think they were really in a game but the second goal has killed us. If we’d have made it 1-1 I thought we’d have challenged.

“But at the end of the day they’ve scored two decent goals and we haven’t made their keeper make a save all game, so there’s that side of it so it’s a frustrating one. It’s the end of the run and that’s that, we now have to re-focus on the league where we’re doing well. It feels horrible but we’ve got something here and we can build on that, starting with Wrexham.

“It’s a missed opportunity. It’s always a good chance to get to Wembley, some of the lads maybe need to look at that for next season.”