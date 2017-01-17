Chester FC: Matty Waters aims to repay the faith shown in him by Jon McCarthy

MATTY WATERS feels he is beginning to repay Chester boss Jon McCarthy for the faith shown in him.

The Blues academy graduate, who turned 19 earlier this month, was thrust into McCarthy’s side as a first-half substitute during the 2-1 win at Braintree Town and put in a terrific performance which earned him a start against Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Unfortunately for the Blues, they were beaten 2-0 by Mark Cooper’s Rovers, who progressed into round three of the FA Trophy, but Waters – who hails from Farndon – is understandably looking at the bigger picture and is delighted to get his chance to shine.

“The gaffer has given me an opportunity here, and I think I’ve done well when I’ve been on the pitch. Hopefully there’s much more to come from me,” he said.

“There’s a lot of games left and hopefully there will be a lot more minutes there for me yet, if I’m selected to play.

“When you’re a lad coming up from the youth team, it’s a waiting game, I’ve only just turned 19 so I have to be patient as there are some really good players in this team.

“The gaffer looks after the young players and as a result I have a lot of trust in him.

“When he puts you on the pitch, it’s because he believes in you and has faith in you, and hopefully I can keep putting in the performances and keep hold of my shirt.

“It gives you a massive boost and it fills you with confidence when you know you have a manager who does believe in you. Macca’s not afraid to throw you in if needed, he’s shown that with the likes of myself, Will Marsh, Sam Hughes, we’ve all had to wait for a chance.

“It is good to see he’s not going outside of the squad here and he is willing to give younger lads an opportunity. He’s got faith in me and I hope to repay him.”

Next up for Chester is their cross-border derby clash against bitter rivals Wrexham and Waters, who attended Bishop Heber High School, would like nothing more than to gain his first experience of the derby out on the pitch.

Jordan Chapell’s back injury has given Waters his chance, although McCarthy may opt to recall winger Craig Mahon for Saturday’s derby.

“The derby is the game everyone wants to play in,” he continued. “It has everything, the atmosphere, the whole day and size of the game to the people in this area.

“With injuries to Craig and Jordan, my chance has come and hopefully I’ve done enough to warrant a place in the side next weekend.

“We’ll see who the gaffer picks and if I’m in his starting line-up then that’s brilliant, if I’m not then it’ll be the right decision for the team.

“I went to school with Chester fans and some Wrexham fans too. There will be a few of those Wrexham fans in the away end next week, so it’d be great to score a goal on that pitch and silence those lads, as I’m sure they’ll be giving me a bit of stick!

“We won’t let the Trophy exit affect us at all. We’re a hungry squad and we want to push for the play-offs. It can still be achieved, I’ve no doubts about that.

“When we play teams around us, if we can take three points off them then we’ll be chasing them all the time.”

Waters insists Chester won’t get too downhearted following their FA Trophy exit, as two brilliant Marcus Kelly goals put paid to their hopes of a maiden visit to Wembley.

“It’s always disappointing to get knocked out of the Trophy, it’s an opportunity to get to Wembley and we’ve missed out on that for another year,” he added.

“The lads put in a big shift, they stuck to their game plan and things just didn’t go our way in the game and on another day it could’ve been a different story.

“They’re at the top of the league for a reason, they move the ball and knock it around nicely, and it is hard to keep hold of your man when there’s so much switching going on. They showed their class.”