Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy interested in extending his current contract

JON MCCARTHY admits he’d be ‘very interested’ in extending his current contract with Chester.

The Blues boss has transformed the squad from relegation-fodder to potential play-off candidates since he was appointed on a permanent basis in May last year, and with the team currently 10th in the National League table, Chester CEO Mark Maguire is keen to extend McCarthy’s contract, which expires in the summer.

Speaking after the Blues 2-0 defeat against Forest Green Rovers, the 46-year-old revealed initial discussions had gone well with the club’s board and that wants to stay at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for the forseeable future.

“There’s been some noises about speaking to me and of course that’s positive because people know I like it here, I’m enjoying it,” he said. “I’d be very interested in extending my contract here. I realise I’m a young manager who hasn’t had many games, so to be talking about a new contract is something that of course is positive news.

“I don’t think it’s a situation where I should be arrogant, or that I’m any better than Chester, because I’m not. Chester have given me an opportunity, and if they felt I was worth an extension on my contract then it’s not something I would pass up.

“Nobody has handed me a pen and I’ve not seen anything to write on, but I get on well with the board and there’s been some positive discussions.”

The Blues are hoping to keep hold of key players including James Alabi and Sam Hughes in the transfer window, and McCarthy believes he is getting closer to seeing out the month without losing any of his main men.

“We’re getting closer to the window now which is a good thing, I’m guessing if someone is going to come in for one of our players, then they’ll come in late for them. I’m not going to rush it if I’m one of those clubs ready to test our resolve,” he explained.

“We’re not out of danger yet. I’ll go and have a look on the ticket list and see who was here, maybe they were watching Forest Green! It’s a positive thing that our players are being talked about though.

“Yes it might cause me some challenges but if we sell players and move them on to bigger clubs then they’ve clearly done well and I’ll move on from that. It’s happened before with Heneghan, Rooney, Hannah, it’ll probably happen again, but we’ve coped with that.”

Chester remain keen to re-sign Theo Vassell on-loan from Walsall, but a deal for the full-back is yet to be finalised.

“Taking Ryan Lloyd affects our situation with Theo as we’ve had to pay some more money for Ryan this time,” he added.

“I’ve asked the question to the board but I’ve not demanded we have Theo Vassell. We’re trying our best though.”