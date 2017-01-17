Work to dismantle the Brook Lane bridge has nearly been completed, the latest pictures show.

The bridge, in Newton, is being upgraded by Network Rail after it came to the end of its working life.

A new bridge is set to be lifted into place next week.

The line has been closed, in the Wirral and Liverpool directions, with bus replacement services taking passengers.

The closure of the bridge has caused huge disruption to motorists over the past several months because of road closures.

The first phase, between September and November caused gridlock in Chester at peak times. The second phase began on January 3 and is expected to be completed by May.

Simon Masters, spokesman for Network Rail, said: “The work at Brook Lane is progressing well and the old structure has been removed and this weekend the new structure to be installed.

“All work is currently on programme with the road scheduled to reopen in early spring 2017.

“This work is part of our nationwide railway upgrade plan and will help provide customers with a safe and reliable bridge that will require less future maintenance.

“We appreciate the disruption that the work has and will cause and we would like to thank the public for their continued patience.”