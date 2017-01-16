Chester FC: Jon McCarthy wants to secure derby victory over Wrexham for Blues' fans

JON MCCARTHY believes Chester’s fans deserve to witness a cross-border derby victory over bitter rivals Wrexham next weekend.

The Blues were dumped out of the FA Trophy at the second round stage on Saturday as visiting Forest Green Rovers ran out 2-0 winners.

It was hardly ideal preparation for next week’s big derby clash, but McCarthy insists his players will be fully focused on gaining three points when they face Dean Keates’ side, who have won their past two matches.

“The result, all the build-up, at the end of the day the outcome is the same, there’s three points up for grabs,” he said.

“I guess I don’t relish derbies, it’s more hype but we get the same amount of points at the end of it.

“There’s a challenge to prepare my players mentally, as well as tactically and physically.

“I relish the opportunity for the fans to have a big high and have that feeling of a win, but to me it doesn’t make that much difference.

“But I know I’ve got an opportunity to send our fans home happier on Saturday despite getting the same amount of points, so I get the importance of it.”

“I want Wrexham to think we’ve done no homework and haven’t thought about it one bit, that we’re taking it lightly,” McCarthy joked.

“I’m not letting on about anything, we’ll get on with what we’re doing and try to hopefully have something to show next weekend.”

Former Chester players John Rooney and Paul Rutherford are set to line up for Wrexham next week, with midfielder Rooney having quit the Blues to make the short hop to The Racecourse in the summer.

Along with Ross Hannah and Ben Heneghan, Rooney was one of a trio of high profile departures from Chester in the summer, but McCarthy says he holds no grudges against the 26-year-old.

“I get on well with John, I kept in touch with him during the ‘transfer saga’ and I like John.

“After the game at Wrexham I went to see him and I will again here. He was good for me, I’ve no problems with him. He was great around the place and he helped me get this job with his goals at the end of last season.

“He was very important here so there’s no animosity here. I will be trying to dampen down the stories this week so you’ll have to find that from the Wrexham end!”

A clear tactic against Forest Green was to allow the visitors goalkeeper, Sam Russell, time to dribble the ball out of his box, with no pressure applied to him, and McCarthy explained the reasons behind this tactical decision.

“I wanted their keeper to have the ball like that, they want you to press him because he’ll play that out to the full-back and they’re away,” he explained.

“My instructions were nobody goes to the keeper. He comes out 40-50 yards, gets nervous and just gives it to either full-back and then we go at that. If you want to watch the video back, it’s what I wanted to happen. If our fans want to look back at that, fine, but don’t get frustrated with my lads for doing their jobs.

“We had a great chance with Tom Shaw, and we knew we wouldn’t have many chances. Our strikers are eager, Alabi was at it but he’s up against good defenders. Kane was at it too, Durrell was sharp. Durrell has a shot over, Ryan had a headed chance but we knew they’d be few and far between.

“If we’d got the first goal, it’s a different game as they have to come out. They didn’t have a load of chances either so I don’t think there was much difference in the game in terms of activity around the penalty areas.

“I’m not making excuses, but we recognise where we are as a team and we’ll set up and get ready to take advantage of teams who don’t set up to do it right.

“If Forest Green come here properly and are well prepared, then fair play they go through to the next round.”