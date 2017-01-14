Chester FC 0 Forest Green Rovers 2

CHESTER were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the second round stage after Forest Green Rovers claimed a 2-0 victory at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Rovers' winger Marcus Kelly was the star of the show, scoring the opener on 43 minutes with a curled effort from range, before netting a carbon copy in the second half to put the tie to bed.

Jon McCarthy's side couldn't be faulted for effort but ultimately this was all-too-easy for Mark Cooper's Rovers, who progress into the last 16 of the competition, and made it eight consecutive wins against Chester.

Forest Green were dealt a double blow before the tie as both Kieffer Moore and Elliott Frear were ruled out, Moore set to join Championship outfit Ipswich Town and Frear refusing to play after Rovers rejected a bid from a Scottish Premier League for his services.

For McCarthy, he was forced into just one change from the side who beat Braintree Town 2-1. Jordan Chapell hadn’t recovered from a back injury so Matty Waters came into the starting XI.

The game began at a snails pace and it was the visitors who had the best opening on 10 minutes as Darren Carter’s free-kick was deflected to the left where Kelly’s low cross zipped past everyone and went wide for a goal-kick.

On 15 minutes Evan Horwood was lucky to get away with a hashed clearance on the edge of his own area, as he caught Kelly but was unpenalised. Kane Richards then very nearly got in at the other end but was hassled off it by Charlie Clough.

This was a slow burner to say the least. On 21 minutes, Rob Sinclair dived into a two-footed lunge on James Alabi, but referee Steven Rushton surprisingly refused to produce a card.

On 24 minutes, Blaine Hudson chased down a loose ball and drew a foul from Clough on the edge of the area. Elliott Durrell whipped the free-kick across and Sam Russell tipped it over for a corner.

Horwood floated the resulting corner across but Astles header flew over the bar. Astles was then penalised for a foul on Doidge and Sinclair’s resulting free-kick found the head of the 14-goal marksman but his effort was easily saved by Alex Lynch.

On 33 minutes, it was very nearly 1-0 to the visitors as Fabien Robert’s powerful shot from 12 yards out was superbly parried away by Lynch. Durrell then scampered forward 40 yards but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

It was Rovers who took the lead on 43 minutes and what a goal it was. Robert’s neat pass found Kelly on the edge of the area and he struck a stunning curled effort over Lynch and into the top corner, a delightful finish from the 30-year-old.

The Blues had the first big chance in the second period as Tom Shaw got on the end of Horwood’s cross but Russell did well to smother.

Richards’ route to goal was blocked by Clough but the referee waved play on to the dismay of the crowd.

On 54 minutes, Richards twisted Clough inside out before finding Russell with his shot from 10 yards out but there was an added intensity in Chester’s play.

But just as the Blues looked to be gaining a foothold, Kelly put the game out of sight. The attacker, who roamed from side to side throughout the tie, cut inside 25 yards out and bent a marvellous curling shot into the corner past a motionless Lynch.

Kelly, who hasn’t been a regular starter for Cooper’s side in recent months, was running the show and nearly found Doidge to make it three.

To their credit, the Blues stuck to their task but Rovers’ defence, recently leaking plenty of goals, was rock solid keeping Alabi and Richards’ chances to a bare minimum. Alabi shrugged off Dale Bennett and let fly from 25 yards but his shot flew over on 71 minutes.

Shaw went for a lobbed finish on 82 minutes but it drifted over Russell's bar as the rain began to pour down at Bumpers Lane. Craig Mahon, out of action for the past month, came on for the final five minutes to replace Waters, but the Blues' cup run came to an end.