Jon McCarthy challenging Chester FC to make FA Trophy progress

JON MCCARTHY has challenged his Chester players to topple big-spending Forest Green in tomorrow’s FA Trophy tie.

The Blues, who edged past Witton Albion in a first-round replay, face Mark Cooper’s Rovers in round two at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium with a place in the last 16 up for grabs.

Forest Green, with one of the biggest budgets in the National League, are currently second in the division but have won just two of their past 10 matches.

Rovers aren’t short of attacking threat though, with 14-goal marksman Christian Doidge set to lead the line with winger Keanu Marsh-Brown also likely to cause problems, having thrashed Bromley 5-1 last weekend and drawn 1-1 at Eastleigh in midweek.

However, McCarthy believes his Chester side can cause problems for their opponents and extend their run in non-league’s premier cup competition.

“Forest Green are a top team, with some of the best players in our division coming to play us,” he said.

“It’s a bit different for the cup as usually you get someone in a different league or who you’re not used to playing so it’s different to that. It’s an exciting game and a chance to prove ourselves.

“It’s a chance for our lads to go up against some of the best players in our league and I think our players are just as good.

“Tactically for me it’s an interesting game and it’s a big challenge for us but we’re looking forward to it.

“They change their team a lot. I’ve watched six of their games, they play in a range of systems, 4-2-3-1, sometimes 3-5-2, they’ve got real capability.

“It’s different to any team we play and the style we want to play. They try and create a spare man and pass to them and credit to Mark Cooper and how their squad try to play football. It’s very attractive to watch.

“Hopefully we can give them some problems, they have weaknesses. But that’s coupled with the excellent technical players and pace they’ve got, it makes them a very good side and that shows by their league position.

“We have to work even harder and be even more clever if we’re to get on top of Forest Green.”

Having secured the services of key midfielder Ryan Lloyd for the rest of the season, McCarthy is now focused on not losing any of his squad in January, with both James Alabi and Sam Hughes being linked with moves away.

“There’s nothing going on that people don’t know about,” McCarthy continued, before dismissing the rumours circulating on unofficial Twitter feeds this week regarding interest in players.

“I’m quite open with that, we’ve had a good season with good players who are playing really well, we aren’t the biggest threat in this sea so as a result we’re under threat. There’s predators after our players, people can come and take our players but we know that and we try to turn it into a positive.

“When Ian Sharps goes, when (Ben) Heneghan, (Ross) Hannah, (John) Rooney leave, it allows us to implement a strategy and tell other players ‘this is what can happen if you come here’.

“We can then have the conversation with James Alabi, Ryan Lloyd, and show them what can happen if they come this club. They come here and honour that and good luck to them if they get a move because it’ll have moved us forward in terms of resources.

“We’ve done it further down the ladder with the likes of Ryan Astles, we used our position there. It’s part of football’s circle of life, it doesn’t worry us.

“As a manager I’ve done good work here to build relationships and we’d like to hold onto them. We’ve had some challenges and dealt with them.

“Let’s see what it throws at us, and work out the best way to deal with it, it’d save me a lot of work if we just kept what we’ve got!”

On the injury front, Jordan Chapell, Craig Mahon and Sam Hughes were all set to train ahead of the weekend and could be involved tomorrow, while full-back Ross Killock is also back on the training pitch following a three-month lay-off.

“Ross is on the next step and he’s excited, he’s actually out training and it’s great to see him,” McCarthy added.

“He’s very popular with the lads but perhaps we just have to hold him back. He’s put a lot of work in, he’s still a young lad and we’ve got a good chance to reintroduce him into the group.”