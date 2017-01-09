Chester FC: Player ratings from 2-1 win at Braintree Town

CHESTER produced a terrific comeback to claim three points at Braintree Town on Saturday with a 2-1 win.

Here's how we rated the Blues' players at Cressing Road.

ALEX LYNCH: Commanded his area well and made a sharp save from Henshaw late on but his distribution must improve. 6

LUKE GEORGE: At fault for the first goal but made amends will an excellent second-half and led by example. 7

BLAINE HUDSON: Back in the side having missed the past three league matches and looked a little rusty at times but did make several important challenges. 6

RYAN ASTLES: The Blues dealt with set pieces better than in recent weeks and Astles was at the heart of that, heading away anything in his path. 7

EVAN HORWOOD: Not as solid defensively as Johnny Hunt but does give the Blues an added option to support attacks. 6

TOM SHAW: Bypassed for much of the first-half but improved hugely in the second period and laid on Alabi for the winner. 7

RYAN LLOYD: Showed exactly why it was important for Chester to keep hold of him with a tireless display. 7

ELLIOTT DURRELL: Continues to improve each week and once again was at the heart of all the Blues' best moments going forward. 8

JORDAN CHAPELL: A day to forget with a number of poor passes before being taken off following a knock to his back. 5

KANE RICHARDS: Very quiet first-half but shone after the interval with his pace, movement and runs in the channels. 7

JAMES ALABI: Quite simply outstanding in the second-half and capped a great performance with two fine goals. 9

SUBSTITUTES

MATTY WATERS: His biggest impact so far for the Blues, put in a good display on his 19th birthday. 7

WADE JOYCE: A late replacement for Durrell and did what he had to in order to seal the three points. 6