Chester FC: Our Blues review of the year 2016

IT has been a whirlwind 12 months for Chester, who have been transformed from relegation fodder to play-off contenders.

The Blues began 2016 under Steve Burr in mid-table but a horrendous dip in form saw the former boss dismissed and replaced by his assistant Jon McCarthy, who prevented a dreaded relegation back in April.

The Blues began the year with a 1-1 home draw against Altrincham, despite top scorer Ross Hannah opening the scoring, Michael Rankine pegging them back.

Chester had been sat in the top half in December following a 4-1 hammering of Torquay but that defeat to the Robins was the trigger for a slump in form which would eventually cost Burr his job.

A 2-0 loss at Braintree followed by a 1-0 reversal at Halifax Town in the FA Trophy third round did little to ease the pressure on the Blues, before a 1-0 derby day defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers increased their problems.

A host of new signings, including James Alabi and Tony Thompson, and loan deals for Ryan Lloyd, Danny O’Brien and Nyal Bell were struck to try to improve fortunes, and Burr suddenly got the desired effect on a dramatic night on March 8.

Aldershot Town were the visitors to Bumpers Lane but what followed was an incredible 90 minutes. The Blues scored six times in the first-half to lead 6-1 at the break, Alabi endearing himself to Blues’ fans with four of those goals, including three in under 10 minutes.

Sam Hughes also bagged twice, before Hannah netted a second-half brace to eventually secure a dramatic 8-2 success. What a night at the Deva!

However, that was to be Burr’s final three points as Blues’ boss, as the following seven-match winless streak sent Chester spinning towards to the relegation zone.

A 1-0 loss at Eastleigh was followed by a humiliating 3-0 defeat at bitter rivals Wrexham, who could have scored 10 had it not been for the heroics of Thompson in goal. Ryan Astles also received his marching orders and missed the resulting 2-1 home defeat against Barrow.

Draws at Guiseley (3-3) and at home to Boreham Wood (2-2) failed to help the cause and following a dismal 2-0 defeat at Torquay United, the writing was on the wall for Burr.

“I had a few words with the players in the dressing room. We've got four games to go and we've got to stick together and get ourselves out of this predicament,” a deflated Burr said.

“I've been trying to keep everybody's spirits up all season, but you could see that our final ball and our passing was poor.

“You could just see the confidence draining out of the team.”

Just two days later, Burr was sacked after just over two years in charge. The Blues were now just four points above the drop zone with four games to go after a terrible run of three wins in 22 league matches.

McCarthy and club captain Ian Sharps were handed the reigns and their impact was immediate.

The duo began with a 2-1 defeat at Lincoln, Alabi netting to draw the teams level, but signs of improvement were evident.

What happened next was an emphatic trio of performances to preserve their league status. Firstly, already-relegated Welling United were cast aside 4-0, John Rooney notching twice along with Kane Richards and Tom Shaw.

Rooney was again on target and Astles got the second as Chester shocked promotion-chasing Grimsby Town 2-1 at Blundell Park to secure their safety, and a 4-2 thrashing of Gateshead on the final day concluding a fantastic end to the season, Hannah netting his final two goals for the club, taking his tally to 24 for the campaign.

McCarthy was subsequently given the job on a full-time basis, with ringing endorsements from the squad playing a key role in any post-season interviews.

But the harsh realities of management soon became clear to McCarthy during his summer transfer dealings.

Star striker Hannah departed for Paul Cox’s Barrow, while impressive young centre-half Ben Heneghan moved north of the border to join Motherwell.

Worse was to come, as John Rooney made the switch to Gary Mills’ Wrexham outfit, who were in the process of a mass-rebuilding job having released 16 players.

McCarthy and Sharps refused to panic, bringing in Elliott Durrell and Blaine Hudson, both former Wrexham players, as well as securing loan deals for Lloyd and Theo Vassell.

Evan Horwood, Ross Killock and James Akintunde were all snapped up by McCarthy, as well as goalkeeping duo Liam Roberts and Alex Lynch, with experienced stopper Jon Worsnop departing by mutual consent.

The Blues couldn’t have begun the season with two more contrasting results. First up, the harsh reality of life without Heneghan, Hannah and Rooney looked to be on show as they crashed to a 3-0 loss at Gateshead.

However, three days later play-off hopefuls Dagenham and Redbridge were humbled 3-0 at the Deva, Durrell, Shaw and Alabi on target.

Defeats to Maidstone (3-1) and Barrow (3-2) followed before Durrell revived memories of David Beckham’s stunning goal for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996, by scoring an 83rd minute equaliser at Boreham Wood from 60 yards out, giving goalkeeper Grant Smith no chance.

McCarthy’s men showed their attacking flair with a 4-0 demolition of Sutton United, Hudson, Lloyd, Shaw and Richards scoring, but found Forest Green too hot to handle in a 2-1 defeat.

A 0-0 draw at Aldershot prompted a fantastic run of seven consecutive clean sheets, with five victories over Guiseley, Braintree, Dover (in a 5-0 rout), North Ferriby and Torquay, as well as a 0-0 draw at Wrexham.

A slight stumble saw Chester fail to win in five outings but 3-0 wins over Eastleigh and North Ferriby kick-started a seven-match unbeaten league run, with a dramatic FA Trophy first round victory against lowly Witton Albion sandwiched inbetween.

Aldershot were brushed aside 2-0, Jordan Chapell and Alabi – now on nine goals for the season – on target, before the year ended with a frustrating 3-2 loss at Solihull Moors.

It has been a terrific second-half to 2016 for Chester – let’s hope the next 12 months can continue the momentum.