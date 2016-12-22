Ellesmere Port paedophile jailed after pestering young girl to send him naked pictures of herself

A paedophile has been jailed after pestered a young girl into sending him naked images of herself.

Matthew Hellings, 27, of Neston Green, Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO), three counts of making indecent images of children and one of possession of indecent images of children.

Hellings, who has a number of learning disabilities, pleaded not guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice and that charge will lie on file.

Prosecuting, Matthew Corbett-Jones told Chester Crown Court that Hellings had been convicted in September 2015 of six counts of inciting a child under the age of 13 to commit a sexual act.

As a result of this Hellings was given a two year prison sentence which was suspended for two years. He was also made subject of a SOPO which prevented him from contacting anyone under the age of 18 via social media and from deleting his internet history.

Mr Corbett-Jones told the court that in June this year police visited Hellings home to check his internet devices.

Police found a number of suspicious messages which were sexual in nature and noted down the number. They later found that Hellings had been contacting a young girl under 18.

Mr Corbett-Jones told the court that there were over 3000 messages sent in a three week period between May and June by Hellings and the girl and over 180 picture messages which included some of the girl in a state of undress.

Mr Corbett-Jones said that Hellings had told the girl that he was 19, not 27 and did not stop contacting her when she told him she was under 18.

When contacted by the police the complainant told the officers that Hellings had been “persistent”.

When officers returned to Hellings address he told them that he dropped his phone after they had gone and as a consequence had to return his phone back to factory settings.

Police, however were able to forensically examine the phone and found that Hellings had also downloaded 53 indecent images of children including 10 in category A, 28 in category B and 18 in category C.

Defending, Peter Moss told the court that Hellings had a number of learning disabilities which included a low IQ, Asperger’s Syndrome and ADHD.

Mr Moss said that the number of images on his phone were relatively small but he conceded that Hellings would have to serve a prison sentence.

Jailing him, Judge Roger Dutton told Hellings that he posed a “serious risk of causing serious harm to a category of young people in their early teens”.

He said that his sentencing powers under the guidelines weren’t sufficient in this case to decide whether Hellings was “dangerous” and deserved an extended sentence.

He jailed him for a total of three years – two years for the breach of the SOPO and indecent images charges and a further 12 months for the breach of the suspended sentence order.