Revamp of historic hangers at Hooton Park in Ellesmere Port nears completion

WORK to renovate historic hangars at Hooton Park will be complete next month, as the former flying base prepares to celebrate its centenary.

The site at Airfield Way, Ellesmere Port, was first opened in 1917 as a training facility for the Royal Flying Corps and later became home to the RAF's 610 (County of Chester) Squadron during the Second World War.

The site was saved from demolition in 2000 when it came under the ownership of the Hooton Park Trust, which aims to turn it into a community and tourist attraction with conference facilities.

In September 2015 the government announced an award of £350,000 towards renovation works after Building 16 collapsed and concerns were raised about other structures.

Further grant assistance from Historic England and WREN was secured in the same year and with the match funding from Vauxhall Motors building work also began on Building 18.

The project consisted of re-roofing and replacing the central rainwater gulley on Building 18, while new trusses were positioned to bring Building 16 back to life.

It is expected the majority of the work will be completed by January 2017, and certainly in the early part of the New Year.

Graham Sparkes, chairman of Hooton Park Trust, said: “This is a major step forward at Hooton Park and the successful conclusion of the works will allow us the opportunity to further engage with the local community in being able to offer a unique space for a variety of events.

“We are still working closely with Historic England who have proved to be very resourceful and offered continued support while this project has developed.”

Next year marks the centenary of the commissioning of the hangars at Hooton Park where young airmen were trained in the basics of flying before being posted to France and the Low Countries.

To commemorate the anniversary the trust will be opening its doors for the four days of the annual Heritage Open Days Weekend from September 7-10, 2017. More information will be available in the New Year.

The trust is run by volunteers at all levels. For more information visit www.hootonparktrust.co.uk