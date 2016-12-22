Residents in Chester suburb planning to bring in feral cats to catch rats

RATS have become such a problem in a Chester suburb that one resident has suggested using feral cats to control their numbers.

William Nield said the rats were running riot in the Boughton area, and particularly around Edge Grove, Cross Street and Station View.

Recent work on the nearby railway embankment had disturbed rat nests, making the problem significantly worse than it was a year ago, he said.

And fly-tipping, as well as the fact that locals did not have council wheelie-bins, only exacerbated the problem.

Mr Nield said: “A whole area of the railway embankment where the rats were nesting has been excavated and this has made the situation 20 times worse.

“We phone CWaC (Cheshire West and Chester Council) about the problem and all they want to do is charge you to put down bait.”

He added: “The only way we are going to get something done is to do it ourselves with the introduction of wild, feral cats. The rat numbers might dwindle at last and all our problems might then be solved.”

Council officers had visited the area over the past 12 months but no action plan had been devised, claimed Mr Nield, who did not elaborate on how the wild cats might be introduced to the neighbourhood.

CWaC previously said wheelie bins were not an option for some streets in the Boughton area as access was too tricky.

Residents say their streets are used as short-cuts by revellers and as a consequence they often see discarded fast food on the pavements, which attract rats.

“We regularly hold residents’ meetings as it seems to be more effective than approaching the council,” said Mr Nield. “We all pay council tax but what are we getting for it?”

At the start of this year, reader Tony Swindles, of Edge Grove, Boughton, suggested the council would be more pro-active if the problem was in a more affluent area of the city.

He wrote: “If this rat problem was in Curzon Park, Lache Lane or any other posh private areas of Chester there would be workmen everywhere doing everything they can; cleaning drains, more waste bins, the area regularly cleaned and swept, poison put down and monitored.”

The British Pest Control Association has suggested rat numbers could soar as the creatures became resistant to the toxic pellets traditionally used to kill them.

No one at CWaC was available for comment yesterday but as a general rule people should report concerns about rats and environmental health to the authority.