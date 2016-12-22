Christmas tree festival at Chester Cathedral has a green message

THE University of Chester is once again taking part in the Christmas Tree Festival at Chester Cathedral, and this year the focus is on “repurposing” and “upcycling”.

The festival features more than 50 majestic Christmas trees, transforming the Cathedral cloisters into astonishing tree-lined winter walkways. It is a community-focused event and includes trees decorated by schools and businesses from across Chester and Cheshire.

The university’s entry has been designed by Green Chester, which is run by the institution’s Sustainability Unit and aims to ensure that the University leads by example, putting sustainability at the heart of its decision making and service delivery.

To decorate the tree, Green Chester “upcycled” items as decorations, including snowmen from light bulbs, and Christmas trees designed out of old book papers. Hung from the tree are 12 messages for a more sustainable Christmas, inspired by the theme of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

These include handy suggestions and messages, such as:

l Did you know that, in less than a month, over the festive period, most families produce the same amount of rubbish as they would normally throw away in three regular months?

l What to use instead of tape to wrap gifts (ribbon, string, or even a scarf can be used as alternatives)

l Use recycled wrapping paper

l Turn down your thermostat by one degree and put your Christmas jumper on!

l Shop local

l Send e-cards or reuse last year’s cards

l Switch your Christmas fairy lights to LED and remember to switch them off

l Did you know that a locally sourced real tree is more carbon efficient than an artificial one?

Shaunagh Smith, sustainability assistant, said: “I really loved being part of this project. Seeing so many staff and students get into the festive spirit and make, recycle, and ‘repurpose’ decorations for the Christmas tree was a wonderful experience. Ambassadors from our Green Impact teams, in particular, did a superb job, organising craft days and sharing the project with their colleagues. The creations we received are all so imaginative and impressive, thank you to everyone who contributed. You can keep up to date with our other initiatives and see more festive tips by following our social media pages, @greenchester.”

Entry to see the trees is free of charge. The Festival runs until January 8 and will be open every day and members of the public can vote for their favourite exhibit.

More information about Green Chester can be found at: http://www.greenchester.co.uk/