Teachers from school in Chester take festive fancy dress to the limit

Published date: 22 December 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
TEACHERS from The Queen’s Lower School in Chester took the theme of Christmas fancy dress to the limit this year to raise money for two children’s charities.

While supervising the morning drop-off arrangements on the school car park, Helen Long and Kate Gater greeted parents in a variety of festive costumes.

They included snowmen, presents, penguins, people sat on polar bears and to top it all Mary and Joseph, with the baby Jesus.

In total they raised around £240 for UNICEF and Claire House Hospice.

