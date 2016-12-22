Teenage boxer from Saltney says he was never in doubt sight would return

A teenage boxer who partially his lost sight in a training accident said he was never in doubt his vision would return after treatment in Germany.

Charlie Foster, 19, has returned from Berlin with sight in his left eye fully restored after he was injured in a training exercise earlier this year.

While sparring at Shotton Amateur Boxing Club, the Saltney fighter blocked a punch and his glove came in to contact with his left eye, causing immediate loss of vision.

A fundraising show was held at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall to raise the money needed to send Charlie for pioneering treatment at a clinic in the German capital which has proved to be successful.

He now hopes to begin sparring again after just a month’s wait and is already back in training.

He said: “I was pretty certain it was going to work.

“The doctors told me I was the only person to ever get my sight fully returned after the operation so they were obviously made up as well.

“It’s strange being able to be able to see everything again. It’s mad, I’m going back into the gym to start training but no date is set for a comeback. They’ve said not to spar for a month so it’ll just be fitness for now.”

Speaking to the Leader last week, Charlie’s mum Yvonne described the treatment’s success as the “best Christmas present ever” and the young boxer shared his mother’s positivity.

He said: “I’m absolutely made up, I was quite shocked how quick it came back. It was inside the fourth session and I’d gone in for 10.

“The first day I started seeing lights again and then it just started clearing up with movements.”

He added that he was pleased that the efforts of all those who came forward to support him and efforts to get over to Germany for the treatment had paid off.

“The money hasn’t gone to waste, the support was crazy,” Charlie said.

“It just makes the run up to Christmas even better, we’re all chuffed as is everyone at the club.”