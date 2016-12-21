Lloyds would be ‘mad’ to cut Chester’s MBNA operation says MP Chris Matheson

CHESTER'S MP has expressed concern over the “uncertainty” left in the wake of MBNA's sale to Lloyds.

Chris Matheson said the credit card company’s new owners would be “mad” to make any cuts to its present operation on the city’s business park.

He told the Leader: “MBNA is one of our biggest employers and also a major charitable contributor to the sporting and cultural life of our city.

“Rumours have been circulating of a proposed sale and I am pleased this has now been clarified.

“There is more uncertainty of course as we wait to hear Lloyds’ plans.

“Lloyds Banking Group knows Chester well. They already have a big site in the city so will know well already the talents and capabilities of Chester people when it comes to financial services.

“I am concerned Lloyds intend to make £100m of savings. I want to hear the details of that but they would be mad to dispense with the talents of people in Chester. MBNA is a big success for a reason.”