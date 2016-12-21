MBNA buyout: Christmas of uncertainty for Chester's 2,000 workers after Lloyds sale

STAFF at credit card company MBNA are facing uncertainty this Christmas after the company was sold for £1.9 billion.

Parent company Bank of America announced on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Lloyds Banking Group for the sale of the £7 billion business.

Lloyds bosses have said it is too early to comment on the future of the MBNA headquarters at Chester Business Park, where around 2,000 staff are employed.

Concerned city MP Chris Matheson said they “would be mad to dispense with the talents of people in Chester”.

It is not clear if the move will have any impact on the Chester operation and its employees, and bosses have stressed it will be business as usual until the deal is finalised.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which also has a base on the city's business park, will be unaffected by the move.

Rumours had been circulating about a possible sale of MBNA over recent months with company bosses remaining tight-lipped about its future.

HSBC and Santander were also rumoured to be interested in the business.

Ross Keany, head of media relations at Lloyds, told the Standard he couldn’t comment on the future of MBNA’s headquarters at this stage as it would take around six months for the deal to be completed.

“There is a long process to go through,” he said. “We are at a very early stage.”

In an email announcing the sale, Mark Elliott, director of corporate affairs at MBNA, said: “Clearly Lloyds have done their homework. They’ve reached their decision to acquire MBNA after a lot of detailed analysis. They have asked us a lot of questions and their attention to detail has been hugely impressive.

“We’ve built MBNA into a well-run and profitable business. As a result, we’ve found an enthusiastic new owner who sees MBNA as a strategic investment with great potential. A vote of confidence from a company like Lloyds means a lot.

“Until the deal is finalised, we’re still part of Bank of America and it will business as usual.

“Bank of America in Chester is unaffected by this announcement. Bank of America Merrill Lynch will continue to be a large employer in the region.”

Lloyds also has a “strong regional presence around the UK, with major operations in many locations including in Chester and the North West,” he said.

Mr Elliott added: “For Lloyds, MBNA fits well into their group of brands and complements their existing customer base.”

António Horta-Osório, Lloyds Group chief executive, said: “The acquisition, funded by strong capital generation, increases our participation in the expanding UK credit card market with a multi-brand strategy and advances our strategic aim to deliver growth as a UK focused retail and commercial bank.

“The MBNA brand and portfolio are a good fit with our existing card business and we will focus on providing its customers with excellent service and value.”