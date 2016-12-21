Pupils, staff and parents from Chester and surrounding areas praised for exam results

PRIMARY school pupils across the borough have been praised for their strong performance in the Key Stage Two Final results.

The 2016 tests are the first which assess the new, more challenging national curriculum introduced in 2014.

A total of 53 per cent of pupils reached the expected level in the reading, writing and maths tests which equals the national average.

In reading, writing and mathematics, five per cent of pupils attained the high standard, again equalling the national average.

In the reading test, 69 per cent made the grade – three points higher than the national average of 66 per cent.

And in writing – which is marked by teachers – 69 per cent of pupils reached the standard compared with the national average of 74 per cent, whilst at the higher standard, Cheshire West pupils were within one point of the national average.

In total, 73 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard in spelling, punctuation and grammar, which equals the national average.

At 69 per cent, results at the expected standard for maths test were one point lower than the national figure of 70 per cent.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and families at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “Education is so vitally important and a key priority for the council.

“Dedication and hard work has resulted in these final figures which have been achieved by Key Stage Two pupils across the borough.

“Well done to the pupils and I know that many people have played a significant part in these pleasing achievements.

“I would also like to thank teachers, support staff, governors and parents who have all played an important role in these results.”